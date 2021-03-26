Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teen killed in Tipperary crash

Gardaí in Co Tipperary are appealing for witnesses following a car crash that killed one teenager and left two other people in hospital.
The crash occurred on the evening of Thursday, March 18 on the N74 at Kilfeacle.
The three people in the car were taken to Limerick Regional Hospital where one of the occupants, a male in his late teens, has since died.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision or who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.
They also as that anyone who was driving on the N74 between Cashel and Tipperary town between 8pm and 9pm on the evening who may have camera (dashcam) footage, is also asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.