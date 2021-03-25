€10,000 worth of cannabis seized after two men found 'acting suspiciously' at train station

The seizure and arrests were made yesterday by gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit on patrol. 
The seized drugs discovered by An Garda Síochána on patrol. Picture: Gardaí

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 18:44
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb. 

The seizure and arrests were made yesterday by gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit on patrol. 

A spokesperson said gardaí saw two men at Thurles train station "acting suspiciously" and approached them. 

When the two men saw the gardaí, one of the men attempted to conceal the bag behind a bin before fleeing down the railway tracks. 

After a short chase on foot, gardaí apprehended the two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 40s. 

Both men are currently detained at Tullamore Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The bag one of the men attempted to hide contained €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb. 

It will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. 

Garda stock

