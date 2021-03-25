Gardaí investigating suspicious approach to child outside Clare school

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 14:34
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Co Clare are investigating reports of a suspicious man approaching a child outside Clooney National School on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3.05pm at the school just outside Ennis town.

It is understood a man in a van approached and said their mother had asked him to pick them up.

When the child declined to go with the man, he drove away.

Gardaí have urged parents to warn children not to take any unsolicited lifts with people they do not know.

They have asked that anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has dashcam footage to get in contact.

