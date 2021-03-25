Killarney to get new network of cycleways 

Killarney is to get a new network of cycleways in "a modal shift" for transport in the tourist town.

The €5m project will see a narrowing of carriageways, land exchanges, zebra crossings at roundabouts, and “a change in behaviour by motorists", a meeting of Kerry County Council was told.

It will also involve moving the walls of the historic home of Kerry GAA, Fitzgerald Stadium.

David Doyle, the council project engineer, said the majority of the 90-plus submissions on the scheme are very much in favour of increasing cycle lanes, which has also led to amendments to cycleways already under way.

Killarney swells from 15,000 people to 35,000 during busy periods but is described as a compact town, mostly centred south of the N22 bypass.

Illustration courtesy of Kerry County Council for new cycleways in Killarney.

More than 95% of all tourist accommodation is in that compact area, Mr Doyle said.

“The GAA have no objection in principle to setting back the stadium wall,” Mr Doyle said of the historic front wall of the Fitzgerald Stadium.

The 1936 walls of mass concrete and block would be set back at least 2m to make room for a two-way cycleway on Lewis Road.

The walls are crumbling and dangerous, former Kerry All-Ireland footballer and independent councillor Michael Gleeson noted.

A preservation order on the main entrance would see the design largely replicated, he predicted.

Plans are being worked on now to extend the cycleway to connect with the playing fields of Legion GAA and Celtic soccer club across the N22, the meeting heard.

Cycle facilities for children

Cycle facilities for children are "one of the main concerns" in meetings with schools and gardaí, Mayor of Killarney Brendan Cronin said.

The use of the controversial compulsory purchase order mechanism – which stoked fury in the south Kerry greenway when employed by the council – would be avoided, Mr Doyle indicated.

“Our full intention is to negotiate… to sit down and hammer out an agreement,” he said.

Killarney is “already the best town in the world. And this brings us to a new level,” independent councillor Niall O’Callaghan said.

But more imaginative methods than the use of bollards are needed, Cllr O'Callaghan cautioned.

Killarney had white bollards, black bollards and blue bollards since the pandemic and the widening of pavements, he said.

“We can’t cover the town of Killarney in bollards. I don’t want bollards everywhere,” he warned.

Doctors and dentists, B&Bs and other businesses in the Park Road area submitted strong concerns that their ambulances and other delivery vehicles would be hampered by the cycleway outside their premises.

Complies with safety

However, the council has said the design complies with safety and in Dublin and Cork businesses already operate with cycleways outside their doors.

There would be consultation to allay their fears, and no egress or access would be blocked, Mr Doyle said.

The cycleway along the iconic Ardshanavooly estate is to be rerouted inside the tree line to preserve the 49 trees as well as the most of the three-acre green area.