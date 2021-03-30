Cork music school launches 'The Quarantapes'

A record label founded in Cork to showcase the quality and breadth of the music being created by students at one of Ireland’s top music schools has launched its first commercial release, despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

CSM Sounds was founded last year to display the talent of students at the MTU Cork School of Music and raise students’ awareness of the process involved in creating an album.

The label has just released its first commercial album, The Quarantapes, which constitutes 10 tracks from various genres, including indie, pop, traditional, electro-acoustic, and orchestral.

All were submitted by undergraduates who composed and produced their tracks, mostly in lockdown between March and August 2020 and at a time when they were completely unable to access the Cork School of Music’s cutting-edge recording facilities.

“All the songs were originally produced in isolation in the early period of the pandemic and submitted in late September 2020,” explains Hugh McCarthy, senior lecturer and coordinator of Music and Technology at MTU Cork School of Music.

“Improvement suggestions and mentoring were offered by a mentor panel in November, after which, once again in lockdown, the artists tweaked their submissions and re-submitted in January. All tracks were mastered in-house by a member of the panel,” he said, adding that the final tracklist is made up of the contributions of students, or recent graduates, of the BA in Popular Music or the Bachelor of Music at MTU CSM.

“This is the second year of the label,” he said.

“We could not use our school recording facilities, so we launched a music competition to see what our students had created during lockdown.

“The competition was open to degree course students at MTU Cork School of Music,” he explained, adding that some 30 entries were originally submitted.

“From these, we chose 10.”

The album, which was virtually launched on March 24, features students who range in age from teenagers to people in their 40s and 50s.

“This is a project we would like to expand. Our students do magnificent work and we feel it is important that they have an awareness of the industry that they will be entering post-graduation,” Mr McCarthy added.

“We want to showcase the high level of diversity in the Cork School of Music. The music in this album is very diverse and it is all to an extremely high standard,” he said, predicting that the release of the album will encourage industry experts to “stand up and take note of what our students can do.”

The production of the album involved a high degree of collaboration within the MTU campus, according to Mr McCarthy, who added that MTU Tralee, the Innovation and Enterprise Office of MTU Cork, the Crawford College of Art and design, and MTU Marketing Unit were all involved in the finished product.

The album, is available on all major streaming platforms for €7.99 . Individual tracks cost 99c. For the previous release, Over the Line, visit https://csm.cit.ie/csm-sounds For more information visit csm.cit.ie/live