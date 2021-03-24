Woman who got Covid-19 last April 'still suffering'

A woman who was diagnosed with Covid-19 a year ago has said that she is still being impacted by the virus.

Healthcare worker Emma said that she first got symptoms on April 7 last year, and got diagnosed with the disease on April 13.

Emma told the 96FM Opinion Line with PJ Coogan that she had been a close contact of someone through work.

She said that the symptoms started with a cough and after that, a “brutal headache”, chills, shortness of breath and fatigue all followed.

Emma said that she is still feeling sick and that no two days are the same.

“This morning I’m okay but yesterday I pushed myself too far,” she said.

“I was in with my GP yesterday evening and I just crashed. My legs were just aching. My whole body was aching.

“If you do too much, you pay for it.

“If you spend 70% of your day sitting down, you’ll be fine the following day.

“But if you don’t you’ll have consequences the following day.”

Emma said that some people think she “is putting it on” adding that it is very hard.

“You have to be in it to know what it is.”

She said that she got a CT scan last year which showed she had scarring on both lungs. A second scan last September revealed the scarring had not yet healed.

‘I’m still suffering’

When she was first diagnosed, Emma said: “I thought, two weeks of this and I’ll be back.

“That’s what I thought but we didn’t know anything much about [Covid-19] then.

“Here we are, a year later and I’m still suffering.”

She said that some days you roll out of bed okay but other days you could have aches and pains.

Emma said that she has concerns about the future as there has been no sign of improvement. She added that she hasn’t been able to return to work as she cannot work remotely.

“I’m in my early 50s. And I’m frightened because I’m a year into this.”

The HSE has previously said that some people will recover from Covid-19 quickly “and do not need much support. Other people will need more time and help”.

The health service added: “It can take months to fully recover. Everyone is different. It's important not to compare yourself to others.

