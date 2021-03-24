Final preparations ahead of opening mass vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

“This is a joyful occasion,” assistant director of nursing at Cork University Hospital (CUH) Noreen O’Leary said, as an excited team of healthcare workers made last-minute checks before a major new Covid-19 vaccination centre opens in Cork on Thursday.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium, with its 30 vaccination booths, will administer up to 3,000 Covid-19 vaccines a day when it reaches full capacity.

It begins the rollout on Thursday, with 1,400 healthcare workers scheduled to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday and Friday.

From Monday, people aged 16-69 at very high risk of developing severe Covid-19 in the Government's category 4 group will be vaccinated.

Aífe O’Connell, assistant director of nursing and vaccine lead at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh centre said: “I’m excited really. Everyone’s worked so hard to get it to this point.

To see the smiles on people’s faces is really great."

Ms O'Connell's team will administer AstraZeneca vaccines for the next two weeks at the centre. Supply will then dictate what vaccine is used next.

The first 10 of 30 booths will be open on Thursday, with the hope that as vaccine supply increases, more booths can be used to administer increasing numbers of vaccines there.

Vaccine supply

Depending on vaccine supply and the numbers required to be vaccinated, the centre will have the capacity to operate seven days a week, 12 hours a day.

Noreen O’Leary shared Ms O’Connell’s excitement.

She said: “I’ve been working on the frontline of CUH. We’ve seen how dreadful it’s been for families and our staff and our colleagues.

So this is fantastic. We’re now coming out the other end.

"It’s joyful as opposed to seeing the sadness that we witnessed and the frustration of not being able to do anything more than just look after the families and patients as best we could.”

'You feel privileged'

Fellow nurse Natasha Lewis said: “You feel privileged to be part of this team and the nation's recovery. Vaccinations are the way forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh vaccination centre will be part of a network of five vaccination centres across six locations in Cork.

Patients will enter via Monaghan Road, sign a consent form, get the vaccine and wait for 15 minutes in the observation area afterwards where a doctor or nurse will be available should a patient have any concerns or show any unusual adverse reaction.

The vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will administer its first vaccinations to healthcare workers on Thursday. Picture: Larry Cummins

Staff at the centre will initially work 12-hour shifts, from 8am-8pm.

One of those staff members, Berni O’Sullivan, has worked as a nurse in CUH for 29 years and spent the last year on duty in the ICU ward.

“It was horrific in there," she said.

"So this is so nice to come out on this side of it after what we’ve gone through. I couldn’t say enough good things about the staff inside in that unit, they’ve been outstanding.

"So it’s so nice to be able to do this, to see happy faces. After the year we’ve had, to see the happy faces will do me good."