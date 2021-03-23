Property crime in Cork city halved during lockdown

The rate of reported property crime in Cork city halved during this lockdown but drugs offences almost doubled.

Statistics for the Cork City Garda Division show the number of reported incidents across various categories of theft, including burglary and shoplifting, as well reported incidents of assaults, arson, criminal damage, public order and drunkenness, all decreased during the first two months of this year, when the country was in full level 5 lockdown, compared to the same period last year.

There were significant decreases across various traffic categories, with a reduction in collisions and incidents of driving under the influence down 37%.

However, the rate of drugs offences shot up 102%.

The figures were presented to a virtual meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee on Monday.

They demonstrate the impact of full lockdown on the rate and type of recorded crime in the city.

The data shows that between January and February 2020, before the pandemic struck, there were 667 incidents of reported property crime in the Cork City Garda Division.

That figure dropped to 336 – a 50% drop – during January and February 2021.

A breakdown of the property crime categories shows the greatest decrease was in the rate of reported incidents of theft from a person, down from six in the first two months of last year to none during the same period this year. Other stats show:

Incidents of robbery from the person dropped from 19 to four;

Aggravated burglary dropped from five to three;

Theft from a shop was down 46% from 252 to 136 incidents;

Theft or unauthorised taking of a vehicle dropped 55% from 33 to 15;

Non-aggravated burglary incidents dropped 57% from 65 to 28;

Bike theft was down 55% from 44 incidents to 20 incidents.

The only classification of property crime to see an increase was handling or possession of stolen property which increased 25% – from four incidents to five.

The rate of crime against the person also dropped, from 216 reported incidents in January and February 2020 to 126 in the first two months of this year – a 42% decrease.

No murders

A breakdown shows there were no murders, there was a slight increase in murder threats, but assaults causing harm were down 43%, from 37 to 21 incidents, minor assaults were down 47%, from 144 to 77, and there were no reported incidents of abandoning a child, of child neglect or cruelty.

Non-aggravated sexual assaults dropped from 17 to 11, but there were seven reported rapes, up one from the period last year. The rate of harassment and stalking didn’t change, with five incidents recorded, while menacing phone calls were down from seven to five.

There was also a marked decrease in reported traffic incidents with no fatal collisions, a 62% decrease in non-serious injury traffic collisions, and material damage only collisions down 59% from 607 to 249 incidents. The number of reported driving under the influence incidents was also down 37% from 65 to 41 incidents.

Criminal damage

Criminal damage was down 28%, from 200 to 144 incidents, with public order incidents, including drunkenness, down 23% from 283 to 219.

But drugs offences more than doubled – from 183 to 370 incidents – with a breakdown showing an 80% increase in possession of drugs for sale or supply incidents, from 41 to 74, and a 107% increase in the rate of reported incidents of possession of drugs for personal use up from 142 to 294.