'That is why we have rules': Cork mother warns parents of internet dangers after grooming incident

A Cork mother has warned other parents about the dangers of an anonymous video calling website after a man approached her 11-year-old online for pictures.

Amanda monitors her son's internet usage and has told him to come to her whenever he is not sure of something.

Over the weekend, one of the boy's friends introduced him to Omegle, a website that lets users speak to others on the internet anonymously by chat or video.

The man sent pictures of himself over Snapchat. File picture.

Amanda said her son spoke to a number of individuals on the site but the majority of the users were young girls aged 12 or 13.

She said her son found Omegle through TikTok, another social media app popular with children and teenagers.

However, one user her son had been talking to claimed to be a man, aged 18 who had asked him whether he had a Snapchat account, a social media messaging app that lets users communicate with pictures taken with a phone camera.

Internet dangers

Speaking to Neil Prendeville on Cork's RedFm, Amanda, said she used the encounter to explain to her son the dangers of the internet for young children.

Posing as an 11-year-old girl, Amanda spoke to the man for about 15 minutes.

In the course of the conversation, the man pressed her multiple times for pictures and sent two graphic nude pictures of his genitalia to the Cork mother.

When Amanda told the man that was going to tell her mother, the anonymous user told her: "No, don't do that, because you will get in trouble and she will take your phone away. Do you really want that?".

"It's a very mind-controlling conversation," said Amanda, "Now bear in mind an 11-year-old girl is going to be afraid to talk to her parents about this sort of thing."

Amanda said attempts to divert the conversation to where the man lived or what he did for a living failed and that the conversation subject always returned to picture exchanges.

When Amanda decided to end the conversation after the man requested her to send recorded videos, she sent a picture of a hammer that elicited a laughing emoji response.

"Now what does that tell you alone that this is something that he is used to doing. He doesn't care," she said.

"I was curious"

Throughout the conversation, Amanda's son was watching the back and forth between his mother and the anonymous man.

Upset, he told his mother that when he used the website with his friend nothing like this had happened before.

He told his mother: "'Mam I didn't really look at this at all. I didn't really see anything like this on it. I was just looking at someone using it. And I was curious."

She told her son that incidents like the Omegle user at the weekend happen when he uses the internet unsupervised.

She said to him: "That is why we have rules. Because if we leave children to do whatever they want, they don't really know what is really out there. And that is how dangerous it can become."

Amanda warned other parents about the dangers posed to children by anonymous chat websites. "It is just so scary for parents today," she said.

"If parents have their kids using online stuff, just check it out, go through their google chrome stuff, just regulate it and put on those safety locks. Talk to your children about it because these things are happening," she said.