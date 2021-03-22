Second anti-lockdown rally planned for Cork as investigations continue into first event

Another anti-lockdown rally is set to take place in Cork city over the Easter weekend as gardaí continue their investigations into the organisation of a similar event in the city almost three weeks ago.

Former county councillor Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, one of the main speakers at the so-called "Rally for Truth" on March 6, is now promoting a "public march and rally" in the city centre on April 3, calling for an end to the lockdown.

It comes as members of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) praised gardaí for their handling of that rally but expressed concerns that frustrations with ongoing Covid restrictions may have contributed to a spate of anti-social activity in several public places in recent days.

Just days after gardaí dispersed several hundred people from the Lough amenity, Lord Mayor, Cllr Joe Kavanagh said up to 150 young people gathered at Bell’s Field on Saturday night, during which bins were burned out.

It was something akin to a concert. I understand the frustrations of young people. They do need to get out and enjoy themselves but not at the expense of local residents.

"I hope it isn’t a sign of things to come over the summer months,” he said.

Worker’s Party councillor Ted Tynan said he was aware of a keg party at an apartment in Mayfield which went on from 11pm on Friday until 6am or 7am on Saturday.

“Three or four people were involved in organising it. It’s appalling behaviour. This kind of carry-on has forced two families out. They just can’t live there anymore,” he said.

And Fine Gael councillor Derry Canty called for increased patrols at the regional park in Ballincollig, where gangs have been “terrorising” the residents of local estates in recent weeks.

But Chief Supt Barry McPolin told a virtual meeting of the JPC yesterday that the Cork City Garda Division was one of the most proactive in terms of issuing fines for breaches of Covid regulations.

He released figures which show that 1,691 Covid-related fines were issued between January 1 and March 17, including:

1,314 €100 fines for breaches of the travel restrictions;

six €500 fines were issued to event organisers;

73 €500 fines were issued to people for organising house gatherings or parties;

278 €150 fines were issued to people for attending such gatherings;

18 fines were issued to people for failing to wear face coverings on public transport;

and two fines were issued in relation to the movement of people at an airport or port.

Chief Supt McPolin also said parents have a role to play in terms of reducing some breaches and reducing incidents of anti-social behaviour.

We will be out there enforcing the law but you have to ask: where are the parents and guardians of these young people? They have big responsibilities to society too.”

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn said the Garda strategy of engaging, encouraging, educating, with enforcement as the last option is actually hiding the true level of Covid breaches and anti-social behaviour.

But Labour councillor John Maher said he was concerned that young people “were getting a raw deal” and were being blamed unfairly for some of this anti-social activity, which he said involves adults as well.

He said Garda intervention and full enforcement of the Covid regulations is vital to ensure a repeat of such activity is deterred.