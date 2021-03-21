M20 project: Many routes and even more concerns

Michael O'Regan, Rahan, Co Cork-based farmer/accountant

Location on M20 corridor: green/navy route

Michael O'Regan stands to lose 16 acres of land, running right through the middle of his farm, if one of the proposed routes for the M20 is selected.

He works as an accountant from the family holding where they operate a drystock cattle enterprise and stud farm.

“The increased noise level will have a very negative impact on us and our horses. The division of the holding will impact movement of the livestock as well. We are also very concerned about the very real possibility of a spike in bovine TB in our area. We moved here in 1982 and have never had a positive case of TB,” Mr O'Regan said.

“Our house and farm are in close proximity to the River Blackwater. The proposed motorway route includes the construction of a new bridge over the river which we are strongly objecting to for environmental reasons and also because it is very likely to cause flooding on our farm. During times of high floods the water often comes within 25m of our yard and there is a very small gradient,” he said.

He maintains the bridge construction will make the flooding worse, which makes it highly likely their stable yard and farm buildings will be flooded during heavy rainfall if the road goes ahead.

“There are serious questions over the cost versus benefit of this motorway too. Since the N/M20 scheme update was circulated on February 19, 2020, Covid-19 has escalated and ultimately changed the way we work forever,” he said.

Mr O'Regan pointed out that working from home has now even been legislated for, so why do we need a new motorway when we have the option to make localised improvements to the existing N20 to increase safety and travel times and upgrade the rail network instead.

“This would be at far less cost to the taxpayer and the environment. It makes far more sense,” Mr O'Regan said.

"If we are really serious about building a sustainable future then we really need to accelerate green public transport options in this country. Ireland is already well behind target in terms of fighting climate change so why do we insist on building even more car-dependent infrastructure? We have to stop this far outdated way of thinking if we are serious about change and start developing green options where we can,” Mr O'Regan said.

Pauline Maher, acting principal Burnfort NS and Vincent Twomey, chairperson board of management with a map of the proposed green and navy routes either side of the school (marked in red)

Pauline Maher acting principal Burnfort National School.

Location on M20 corridor: navy route

Serious concerns have been raised by parents of children attending Burnfort National School about the disruption and threat to safety the motorway could cause to pupils.

The hinterland they draw pupils from is already "fractured" by the current N20 and they maintain it will become even more pronounced when the motorway is built — leading to increased safety issues.

Pauline Maher, acting principal, said submissions from the Parents’ Association and the board of management on the proposed M20 route had highlighted these worries.

She said the community of Mourneabbey/Burnfort was already split in two in the 80s when the current N20 was constructed.

"Now it's proposed the parish be split yet again (by the M20). The original split has had a huge effect on the families in our community," Ms Maher said.

The school currently has 112 pupils and the vast majority live within 10km, on either side of what is already a very dangerous main road.

"Not only will these proposed (M20) routes impact the commute to and from school, it will also affect the means in which the children travel to school. Our school is an Active School and many children walk and cycle to school. Increased volumes of traffic will now be on our local roads," she said.

Ms Maher pointed out that the proposed 'Navy Route Corridor' will be within 250m of the school and if chosen, access will be an issue during construction and when the M20 becomes operational.

She said they are concerned about noise levels from construction and increased traffic, which she says will have a significant effect on the education of children, some of whom have special educational needs. "The road outside our school is dangerous at present, without adding the extra traffic of large construction machinery on top of a rather precarious situation," Ms Maher said.

She said as a 'Green School' the proposed M20 routes will have a detrimental impact on the environment and ecosystem.

"We understand the existing N20 needs to be upgraded, but we request it's done with the minimum amount of disruption to our school and our families. If the proposed road does go ahead, we insist there is an on/off junction for Burnfort on the new road. We also request a safe passage that we can cross to the other side of the parish in Analeentha," she said.

Lisa Matassa: "We should work with the infrastructure we already have by making localised upgrades to the existing N20 to improve safety." Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Lisa Matassa, Ballymagooly, Mallow, environment and sustainability advocate. Location on M20 corridor: green/navy route.

Environment and sustainability advocate Lisa Matassa points out it's nearly two years since Ireland made international headlines by becoming only the second country in the world to declare a climate and biodiversity emergency.

“The 'All of government' Climate Action Plan 2019 quickly followed along with a slew of promises of how we are finally going to become part of the solution in fighting climate change. Yet now we're having to fight proposals for a new carbon-intensive motorway that will reap havoc on our environment,” she said.

Ms Matassa believes we should work with the infrastructure we already have by making localised upgrades to the existing N20 to improve safety.

“A new motorway flies directly in the face of Ireland’s commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 as outlined in the Climate Action Bill. Transport is one of the areas where we can really achieve change at pace," she said.

"Providing more sustainable public transport systems is absolutely critical to this. An electrified rail system between Cork and Limerick would finally give people a sustainable travel option and reduce carbon footprints,” she said.

Ms Matassa maintains if the proposed M20 goes ahead as planned it'll take thousands of acres with it much of which is some of Ireland’s best agricultural land and at a time we need to grow more food.

“It will be life-changing for many, taking people’s homes and livelihoods and decimating others as the housing crisis rages on and a recession comes our way. It will also take more of our priceless natural carbon sinks — the soil, trees and plants, which play a vital role in our carbon sequestration,” she said.

Ms Matassa said the M20 would be approximately 400m her family home at Ballymagooly, which is near the Blackwater River.

A new bridge would have to be built over the river, which has been designated a Special Area of Conservation.

“The river should be respected as such and left untouched. We don’t need another bridge over the Blackwater, which is home to no less than six protected species (under Irish and EU law). No amount of mitigation can fully protect those species from a big silt-releasing construction project and the subsequent polluting runoff from the proposed motorway during its use for years to come,” Ms Matassa said.

Mairéad O’Connell, Grenagh, veterinary surgeon. Location on M20 corridor: navy route

Ms O'Connell, a vet, who lives on her family farm in Grenagh, said she has “serious concerns" about the possible spikes in bovine TB that could well follow the construction of the motorway.

“I carry out TB testing for many farmers and at present I'm glad to say the level of bovine TB in the north Cork area is very low.However, in my opinion that is very likely to change if this new road is allowed to go ahead,” she said.

Cattle infected with bovine TB must be culled.

“There have been increased TB outbreaks in Galway, Macroom, Co Cork and Nenagh, Co Tipperary recently following the construction of new road infrastructure. Research also points to the significant increased risk of TB that is linked to new road builds through greenfield sites,” she said.

Ms O'Connell pointed out that badgers in Ireland contribute hugely to the spread of bovine TB.

“The issue can arise when their setts are inevitably disturbed during construction. It causes them to move territory bringing TB with them to the new area, which can increase the spread of the disease to cattle,” she said.

“I also want to highlight the fact that badgers and their setts are protected under the Wildlife Act. It’s an offence to intentionally kill or injure a protected species or to wilfully interfere with or destroy the breeding site of a protected wild animal. The proposed new motorway will definitely disturb badger setts.” Ms O'Connell feels it’s very unfair to put the additional stress of possible spikes in TB on farmers as well. "Farms can be depopulated, which can cause huge financial loss and stress as they are forced to cease trading until subsequent TB testing shows two consecutive clear results. This can sometimes take years,” she said.

TB is getting worse in Ireland. Last year saw the highest rates of TB infection in a decade. This is also a huge burden on the State as it increases the funding required to eradicate the problem.

“That to me is another very strong reason why I believe the new motorway shouldn't go ahead, but I fully back upgrading the rail connection between Cork and Limerick,” Ms O'Connell said.

Breda and Liam MacKessy at their farmhouse where the proposed Cork/Limerick motorway will come next to the monkey tree, taking away the sheds (right). Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Charleville farmer Liam MacKessy.

Location on M20 corridor: orange route

Liam MacKessy points to a monkey puzzle tree just a few metres from the door of his farmhouse and says if one of the routes under consideration is chosen the motorway will be that close to his home.

His farm lies on the outskirts of Charleville and an embankment will have to be built above the tree to allow the motorway to bridge the Dromcollogher road.

The proximity to the house, which has been the family home for three generations, is not something he and his sister, Breda, are very happy about. The noise and air pollution will have an impact on the cattle.

"If it goes ahead it could run right through here. It’s appalling that can happen and will affect the people living here in a very negative way. Some of my farmland and sheds will be taken by compulsory purchase order and the new road would only be 50m to 100m from the house," he said.

"My farm means everything to me. It's been passed down through our family for generations but the motorway will change our lives completely."

He said his late mother, Mary, who passed away in April 2019, "died with the misery of it hanging over her" when it was supposed to be going ahead 10 years ago, but was halted by the recession.

"It was her home for 60 years, she was widowed and raised 11 children here. It really upset her and she spent thousands seeking the advice of professionals in an attempt to stop it", Liam said.

"It’s really unfair that we’re back in the same boat again now facing even more upset and upheaval. It’s time to stop this. We should be allowed to keep this farm intact in memory of those who fought hard to keep it before us." he said.

Like many others along the potential routes, Liam doesn't believe a motorway is needed to improve safety and connectivity between Cork and Limerick.

"The traffic congestion in Charleville needs sorting, but this could be done with a bypass. Much of the existing N20 is very good road, so safety and travel times on some parts that do need improving could be achieved with localised upgrades. I’m in favour of upgrading the rail network to take more cars off the road and give people choices in how they travel," he said.

Neil Moylan, principal Rahan NS at Upper Rahan overlooking Lavally lower where the proposed motorway will come within 250m of the school. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Neil Moylan, principal Rahan National School. Location on M20 corridor: green / navy route Mr Moylan has thrown down the gauntlet to the authorities: "Can you look pupils in the eye and tell potential future leaders there'll be little or no impact from building a motorway just a few hundred yards from where they're being educated."

Mr Moylan looked towards a valley close to Rahan National School, to the southeast of Mallow, and said the motorway will be elevated through it, obscuring the treeline his pupils look at daily.

It won't just be obtrusive on the skyline — he's seriously worried about other impacts it will have.

"For many years now, in imparting the social, scientific and environmental education curriculum to students, we have placed a heavy emphasis on the precious and delicate balance that biodiversity holds both in the local and global environment. Children have through self-discovery, learnt how interconnected every vital element of the biosphere is,” Mr Moylan said.

He says going ahead with the M20 project "really undermines the solid foundation of integral education that our students have acquired up to now, and rips it apart."

He's invited members of the engineering team out to "face our students and tell them there will be little or no impact to the biosphere and hydrosphere in the area."

The principal is concerned about contaminated runoff water from oil spills and air conditioning by-product liquids and other fluids which can only go in one direction from vehicles passing along it.

"That's downward, into the hydrosphere and water table. One of Europe’s most important rivers, the Munster Blackwater will be crossed, with its endangered species such as the freshwater pearl mussel," he said.

"How can we with integrity or confidence ethically stand in front of our future leaders and tell them that the proposal, which rips through the serene, scenic landscape and vista of Rahan valley will not fragment natural habitats?"

"How can we say that lighting from vehicles and infrastructure will not confuse birds, bats, and many other species. How can they tell us that from the smallest tick to the largest bird, not even one species in the ever-so-fragile food chain will be affected? Nobody can state with confidence in the face of the complexity of such delicate food chains that an impact on one species will not have a much broader adverse effect on all," Mr Moylan said.

Denis Twomey at the family farm at Farranastig in the townland of Sluggera overlooking Blarney where the route of the Cork/Limerick motorway is proposed.

Location on M20 corridor: navy route.

It's always been 19-year-old Denis Twomey's dream to take over the family farm. But if one of the proposed routes goes ahead it will split the farm in four, making the dream unviable.

Denis said farming the land at Whitechurch is all he ever wanted to do.

“The land has been in our family since Famine times, so it’s very special to us. However, if the motorway goes ahead as planned it will change everything for me. A portion of our land will be taken by compulsory purchase order and the rest of it will be split in four, making farming unviable. It’s heartbreaking to think about,” Denis said.

It's stressful enough, as he's currently studying for the Leaving Cert.

“It’s [the motorway plan] very unfair on the people affected, especially with the pandemic going on. I think the timing of the whole thing is really awful. People have enough stress to deal with this year,” Denis said.

He was also critical of the public consultation period, claiming his family received no formal notification about the motorway plans and like many other people, he didn’t know the public consultation period had opened last November.

“We heard it from neighbours. It was the same for everyone around here. It’s wrong and completely unfair. We’re brought up to believe we live in a democracy in Ireland and we’re taught that in school, and then something like this happens. There’s nothing democratic about having a motorway imposed on you, especially when it’s simply not needed,” he said.

Denis agrees there's a need to improve safety on the N20 between Cork and Limerick.

“But we don’t need a new motorway to achieve those aims. I believe we need to work with the road we already have by making localised improvements to the N20 and upgrading the Cork to Limerick rail connection.

“Covid has changed everything. I know so many people who say they’re going to work from home at least two days a week from now on and I’m sure more remote learning will be done at home as well. We should put the motorway money into upgrading our broadband network instead. That’s something that would improve people’s quality of life, not a needless motorway that’s just going to take away from it and do even more damage to our environment,” he said.

Colin Hannan of Glen Aire riding stables. "Our type of business simply could not continue right beside a motorway for health and safety reasons. It would also mean the loss of jobs for the four people we employ."

Colin Hannan, riding school owner (Lavally Lower, Mallow) Location on M20 green /navy route.

Depending on the M20 route chosen, the new road could force the closure of Glen Aire riding stables, putting an end to what many people describe as a “lifeline” for them.

Operated by Colin Hannan, Glen Aire has been in business since 2001 and is highly regarded by the 180 clients who use the facilities every week.

Colin and his team specialise in providing horseriding therapy services for children and adults with autism and sensory issues. Some travel long distances to attend the riding school because of the knowledge and experience Glen Aire has.

Groups also regularly attend from St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville, Hope Montessori in Cork City, along with the early intervention schools in Mallow and its surrounding towns.

“We know from the reports of the health professionals our clients attend, how important riding and interaction with the horses and ponies is for them. It leads to significant improvements in their development, behaviour and overall wellbeing,” Colin says.

“Glen Aire has been a game changer for my young son Joshua,” said Aisling Crowley. “His diagnosis of ASD means he requires several therapies every week. Time on horseback for the purpose of regulation is essential for him. The thought of possibly losing such a critical service on a permanent basis fills me with anxiety. I have no shame in saying I honestly couldn’t cope with the long-term effect it would have on Joshua and our household.”

The proposed route for the M20 would cover roughly 20 acres of Colin’s land. “Our type of business simply could not continue right beside a motorway for health and safety reasons. It would also mean the loss of jobs for the four people we employ,” Colin said.

“We live in close proximity to the riding school so the proposed M20 would not only take our livelihood, it would have a very negative impact on our family life. One of my sons has sensory issues and really benefits from the peace and tranquility of his surroundings. His occupational therapist has expressed deep concern about the adverse effect living beside a motorway would have on him," Colin said.

He's also very worried about the pollution a motorway would cause because his father, who lives close by, has a debilitating genetic condition called alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency. This makes good air quality paramount for him.