Over €10k raised after tragic death of four-year-old Limerick boy

An appeal to help the family of a young Limerick boy after his tragic death has raised more than double its initial target.

Mason O’Connell, four, tragically passed away after sustaining significant head injuries at a house in Rathbane, Co Limerick, last Saturday.

He was rushed to University Hospital Limerick following the incident and later transferred to Cork University Hospital but died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a GoFundMe page was set up by Jessica Manjor and Martina Joyce to give Mason “the send-off he deserves”.

"As a lot of you may know, Mason has battled between Cork Hospital and Temple Street since Saturday when he received a life-threatening injury due to a fall. Mason has since, unfortunately, lost his battle at the young age of four," the fundraiser states.

“Times are so tough for people but nothing compares to what his family are going through. Let's all come together and make things that little bit easier for them."

The fundraisers' initial target was €5,000 but it has already raised more than double that standing at over €10,000 on Friday.

On Thursday, members of the community gathered in Scanlon Park near Castleconnell, to release balloons in memory of Mason.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said Limerick gardaí maintain "an open mind" and are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the death.

A postmortem will be carried out at a later date which will determine the course of the investigation, they said.