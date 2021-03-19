€70m in funding for 'world-class waterfront' in Limerick

More than €100m in government funding has been announced for two major initiatives in Limerick city, including more than €70m for the development of “a word-class waterfront.”

A total of €73.4m will be used to fund plans for the waterfront along the River Shannon which will include the development of the Cleeves Riverside Quarter and the construction of new pedestrian bridges. public realm works and re-alignment of a public road at Arthur’s Quay and Honan’s Quay.

It is understood this will also facilitate a comprehensive re-development at Arthur’s Quay retail area.

A further €42.6m will go towards the Living Limerick City Centre Initiative which is about making "positive, innovative and transformational change to revitalise the centre of Limerick City.”

This project will include the renewal of vacant and underutilised stock under the Living Georgian City Programme. As part of the Digital Innovation Cluster Programme, an innovation campus will be developed within the city centre to attract cutting-edge companies, start-ups, 'Accelerators’ and other related entities.

The projects are being funded under ‘Call 2’ of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) which part-funds projects aimed at enhancing urban areas to make them more attractive places in which to live, work, visit and invest.

Announcing the allocations this morning, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said: “Both Limerick projects are extremely exciting and will result in new opportunities such as a digital innovation cluster and a world-class waterfront along the Shannon.”

“The Living Georgian City Programme will focus on creating new economic opportunities from derelict buildings in a city that has seen high levels of buildings vacancy over the years.”

Minister O’Brien said the funding will support projects in the Mid-West that will enhance the quality of life for many people.

“It will also provide much-needed economic stimulus and job creation in the Mid-West as our economy emerges from the depths of the pandemic," he said.

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins welcome today’s announcement stating it was “fantastic news” for the region.

“It presents us with a unique opportunity to develop high quality mixed-use developments and public spaces of scale in our city centre, creating high quality places for people for living, working and recreation.”

“This investment will secure the transformation and rejuvenation of a many brownfield city centre sites, resulting in the creation of a focused compact city which along with other significant investments such as Project Opera will transform our city into an excellent centre for investment, jobs, sustainability, culture and quality of life."

Vincent Murray, Director of Economic Development at Limerick City and County Council added that work has already commenced on planning for most of the projects which reviewed funding today.

Further funding for Mid-West

Kerry has received almost €32 million under ‘Call 2’ of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

Some €15.9 million will be used by Kerry County Council to position Tralee as a “Regional Economic Driver and Destination Town.” This will include improving the links from The Mall, Castle Street and Lower Rock Street to the Island of Geese.

While just over €16 million will go towards “Destination Killarney”, a plan to bring the wider benefits of tourism to the town centre.

Clare has also been allocated more than €4 towards the development of the Ennis Town Centre Public Realm Regeneration Project under the fund.

This project continues the regeneration work of Parnell Street and the extensive network of Lanes and Bow-ways in the town and will contribute to achieving an overall vision of “a high quality, pedestrian-focussed public realm in the medieval core of Ennis Town centre.”

In total, the Government has announced over €1.3 billion euro in funding for regeneration projects across the country, including €405m for a number of schemes in Cork including the redevelopment of the Docklands.