Cork city rally of cars to mark World Anti-Racism Day

A rally to mark World Anti-Racism Day is set to take place in Cork on Saturday, March 20.

In order to comply with public health guidelines, the Cork Says No To Racism Coalition event will see attendees remain in their cars and drive through Cork city.

Cork Says No To Racism has usually marked the international event, held every March 21 on the anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre in Apartheid South Africa, with marches through the city centre.

While last year’s event was online-only, organiser Joe Moore said this year it was “more important than ever to have a presence on the streets of Cork to oppose racism”.

"In order to do this while keeping people safe from coronavirus we have chosen to have a parade of vehicles through Cork to mark World Anti-Racism Day,” Mr Moore said.

"The past year saw global anti-racist protests under the banner of Black Lives Matter following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA on May 25. This was echoed by the killing of George Nkencho by gardaí who shot him six times in front of his own house on December 30."

Mr Moore said the coronavirus crisis pandemic has intensified the effects of state racism all around the world, with borders closed and visa-free travel largely withdrawn.

"A largely immigrant workforce in meat processing plants has been exposed to the dangers of the virus while in many cases being denied basic protections such as sick pay," he said.

Travellers and residents of Direct Provision centres have similarly been forced to live in dangerous, cramped conditions due to an unequal state housing policy.

Mr Moore said Ireland's response to these "lethal" situations has been being "slow or non-existent."

Mr Moore said the Irish far-right had seized upon the basic public health policies delivered by the state with "opportunistic denialist actions".

"They have taken to the streets to oppose mask-wearing and lockdowns in a transparent effort to recruit more members to their long term project which has already seen them oppose new direct provision centres in an effort to stoke racist tensions."

Mr Moore said such actions "to mimic anti-racist positions" had a "racist agenda at their core".

The Cork Says No To Racism rally this Saturday will include established groups of people of colour in Cork, asylums seekers and refugees, members of the Travelling community and the Islamic community.

"If it is possible for you to do so while remaining safe, please join us this Saturday."