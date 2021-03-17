Watch: Cork singer pens poignant song in wake of Sarah Everard murder

Like women around the world, the news of Sarah Everard's murder resonated with Edel O’ Keeffe and left her feeling sad, angry and frustrated.

She watched as women of all ages, backgrounds and ethnicities shared their own experiences of fear, harassment, abuse and assault.

While Edel says she is not usually one for speaking up, the singer-songwriter felt strongly about the situation and so she turned to music.

"Singing how I feel is how I communicate what I'm thinking and feeling and this helped me to express my frustration," Edel said.

The first-year UL performing arts student sat down last weekend and within half an hour, she had penned To Go Home.

It's a song about how the majority of women feel unsafe when walking alone especially at night and the steps that they take to try to try and protect themselves.

"She's walking home from work her hair tucked in...She takes the longest route because she knows it's the safest way to go...Fake phone calls, running around corners."

Edel's lyrics have struck a chord with thousands of people who can relate so strongly to the feelings and experiences she references. The song has been viewed over 23,000 times on her Instagram alone and has been widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.

It is the first time Edel has shared one of her songs on social media. With around 300 follows at the time, she wasn't too nervous about sharing it as she figured not many people would see it.

Four days later and thousands of views later, Edel is shocked to see her follower count skyrocket to almost 1,500.

"I was in shock when a few hours after I posted it I had reached 300," she told the Irish Examiner.

What is less shocking is the number of people who have commented on and shared the song saying how much the lyrics resonate with them.

"It's so relevant at the moment with all of the conversations going on especially on social media. People are finding it really relatable."

Thankfully, the vast majority of the feedback Edel has received has been positive and although it is mostly women responding there are some men in there too.

"I have gotten a few comments from lads and I feel like they've heard what I'm saying in the song. You know, kind of telling them what they can do to help us feel safer."

Indeed, there are lines in the song directed towards some men who do things that, perhaps unknowingly, can frighten girls and women.

"Shouting out cars, beeping your horns, it's not a compliment, you know. Leave her alone, she just wants to go home," Edel sings.

At a time when people of all genders are taking a look at how society needs to change to ensure that everyone can feel safe, Edel is hopeful that this could be a moment of real change.

Tomorrow will see people in cities across the country including Cork, Limerick and Galway taking to the street to protest against gender-based violence.

The Reclaim the Streets demonstration is being organised by ROSA (for Reproductive rights, against Oppression, Sexism & Austerity).

There has already been similar demonstrations this week in Dublin and Belfast both of which passed off peacefully.

Those attending tomorrow's protests are asked to wear masks at all times and practice social distancing.

If you cannot view the video below, you can view it on Edel's Instagram here.