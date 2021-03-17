Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 49, missing from Cork

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 49-year-old man missing from Co Cork.
Michael Deasy has been missing from his home in Macroom since March 16.
Gardaí and Micheal’s family are concerned for his welfare.
He was last seen yesterday in the Douglas area of Cork, just outside the city.
Michael is described as being 5’9” in height, with a slim build and blonde, fair hair.
Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.