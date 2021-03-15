Tadhg Hickey: British imperial nostalgia, but it's a Cork school reunion

Ireland's contributions to Britain's understanding of its imperial past have peaked.

Forget about President Higgin's eloquent op-eds published in the UK press about the British Empire and its collective space in cultural, social and political discourse.

And don't even start with contorted comparisons to Germany's vergangenheitsbewältigung process (there's a scrabble winner).

In a video with a simple title: "The British Empire, but it's a school reunion in Cork," a Cork comedian has distilled the differing imperial views of Britain and its former colonies into two minutes of brave but awkward confrontation.

The scene is a school reunion in Cork, familiar to many before Covid-19 maybe, and some former pupils are taking some time to reminisce about their former school days.

Polite catch-ups, you know yourself, pretend to be interested in what they're doing and where they've been:

"Jayus how's the form?"

"Not too bad yourself?"

"All's quiet, just back from Ponsa there, serious craic."

However, some may remember their school days more fondly than ever, a metaphor more apt than ever when comparing British attitudes to empire and its former colonial subjects.

Oblique references to famine, plunder, as well as ethnic conflicts leftover from botched decolonisation processes as Britain declined after the Second World War, are conjured with some memorable schoolyard allegories.

Tadhg Hickey, a comedian, has produced other well-received videos on social media about Covid-19 and Brexit, his latest a re-imagining of Loyalism in a Cork house share.

Mr Hickey's latest on the nose contribution to Britain's image in the modern world has already drawn an impressive engagement with nearly 309,000 views at the time of writing.

The video's reach has been astonishing, and even Shashi Tharoor, the Indian MP and well-known critic of imperial nostalgia has given his approval.

Mr Tharoor's contribution to an Oxford University debate on British Empire reparations drew widespread attention after the video clocked up almost 8m views on Youtube.