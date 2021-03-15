Gardaí launch investigation after child receives 'serious life-threatening injuries' in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick have launched an investigation after a child was hospitalised with serious injuries over the weekend.
On Saturday, March 13, in Rathbane, Co Limerick, the boy, 4, sustained "sustained serious life-threatening injuries" at a house.
The boy was taken to hospital the day of the incident.
Gardaí have begun an investigation but are keeping an "open mind" according to a garda spokesperson.
In a statement released this afternoon, gardaí said: "Gardaí at Roxboro Road, Limerick, are investigating all the circumstances surrounding an incident where a male child, 4 years, sustained serious life-threatening injuries at a house in Rathbane, Limerick on Saturday, March 13, 2020.
"Investigating Gardaí maintain an open mind in this investigation and An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information at this time."