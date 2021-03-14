Percy Jackson author to graduate from UCC in virtual ceremony

Rick Riordan, author of the hit fantasy book series Percy Jackson, will join more than 1,000 UCC students in a virtual graduation ceremony this week.

The New York Times bestselling author is set to graduate with a Master in Gaelic Literature from the College of Arts, Celtic Studies & Social Sciences.

The Boston-based author said he chose the course in the hope that Irish legends would inspire his future writings.

Mr Riordan said: “Before I turned to Irish myth, I wanted to be sure I had done as much research as possible, even though I knew the stories fairly well…UCC’s online Gaelic literature MA provided me with everything I needed.

“It truly is a fantastic programme for anyone interested in Irish history, literature, language or mythology.

He added: "There is no other programme like it in the world, to my knowledge.”

Also graduating is 80-year-old Tom Walsh who will be conferred with his doctorate from the College of Business & Law.

Mr Walsh has a long history with the School of Law. He graduated with a BCL in 1984 and became the first person ever to start an LLM with the School (by thesis).

The former Waterford senior hurler and footballer, who came up against the legendary Christy Ring and Eddie Kerr said he wants his study of a PhD to hopefully inspire others towards learning:

Mr Walsh said: "I would like the message to get across that you do not have to be a 'book worm' to start a course of study.

"My old teacher used to say when it came to asking the question that everyone in the class was afraid to ask, that it was 'better to be a fool for one minute of your life, than a fool all your life'."

UCC's Spring Conferrings will take place on Monday, March 15 with 1,115 students graduating across eight virtual ceremonies which will be streamed on UCC's website from 3pm.