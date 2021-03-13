Two Cork punters come agonisingly close to scooping €60m jackpot

Two Cork punters were both just one number away from winning €60m.

There was no winner of Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot, but the two Irish players scooped €123,876.

The winning tickets were sold at the Bandon Books store at the Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon and at Gannon’s service station in Newmarket in North Cork.

The Bandon Books store is no stranger to big EuroMillions wins, having previously sold a €1m EuroMillions Raffle prize in August 2020. Carmel Hayes, operator of Bandon Books store said: “What a way to start the weekend for one of our customers. We got the call with the good news from the National Lottery last night and Bandon town has been absolutely buzzing since.

"As a retailer, there is an incredible sense of satisfaction selling a big winning lottery ticket to one of your customers. We’re getting a lot of hopeful locals coming in to check their tickets this morning so hopefully, the winner will be aware of their win at this stage. With lockdown restrictions, it’s more than likely to be a local but whoever it is, we hope that they enjoy every bit of the win," she said

The players matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star to win the prize.

To win the jackpot, a player needs to match five number plus the two Lucky Stars.

The numbers drawn tonight were: 4, 6, 9, 11, 44 and the Lucky Stars were 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, there was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw, but 74 players won €2,000.

The numbers drawn were 20, 26, 28, 33 and 46.