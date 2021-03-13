Two Cork punters come agonisingly close to scooping €60m jackpot

There was no winner of Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot, but two Irish players have scooped €123,876
Two Cork punters come agonisingly close to scooping €60m jackpot

Bandon Books staff celebrate a €1m EuroMillions prize win in their store in August 2020. Operators, Carmel Hayes and Gerry Fitzgerald with staff Aoife Buckley, Jo Brown and Chloe McCarthy. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney / Mac Innes Photography

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 14:29
Steve Neville and Caitlín Griffin

Two Cork punters were both just one number away from winning €60m.

There was no winner of Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot, but the two Irish players scooped €123,876.

The winning tickets were sold at the Bandon Books store at the Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon and at Gannon’s service station in Newmarket in North Cork.

The Bandon Books store is no stranger to big EuroMillions wins, having previously sold a €1m EuroMillions Raffle prize in August 2020. Carmel Hayes, operator of Bandon Books store said: “What a way to start the weekend for one of our customers. We got the call with the good news from the National Lottery last night and Bandon town has been absolutely buzzing since. 

"As a retailer, there is an incredible sense of satisfaction selling a big winning lottery ticket to one of your customers. We’re getting a lot of hopeful locals coming in to check their tickets this morning so hopefully, the winner will be aware of their win at this stage. With lockdown restrictions, it’s more than likely to be a local but whoever it is, we hope that they enjoy every bit of the win," she said

The players matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star to win the prize.

To win the jackpot, a player needs to match five number plus the two Lucky Stars.

The numbers drawn tonight were: 4, 6, 9, 11, 44 and the Lucky Stars were 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, there was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw, but 74 players won €2,000.

The numbers drawn were 20, 26, 28, 33 and 46.

Read More

Eagle has landed: Wicklow man reunited with missing bird

More in this section

Cork Airport strike averted after redundancy notices withdrawn Cork Airport strike averted after redundancy notices withdrawn
100km/h gusts expected as wind warning issued for Cork and Kerry  100km/h gusts expected as wind warning issued for Cork and Kerry 
Heart erected in West Cork in tribute to frontline workers Heart erected in West Cork in tribute to frontline workers
Colorful Dingle town in Dingle Peninsula Ireland

Fury over 'meaningless' name for Dingle housing estate

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 26
  • 31
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices