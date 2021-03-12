Live at the Marquee cancelled for second year in a row

Live at the Marquee in Cork will not go ahead due to Covid-19 for the second year in a row.
Aiken Promotions has said it is “currently working to reschedule Live At The Marquee to 2022, some shows have already been rescheduled.”
The organisers of the event have said the tickets, which people originally purchased for 2020, will still remain valid for the rescheduled shows in 2022.
Dates for the rescheduled performances are planned to take place from May 27 to June 25 of next year.
Aiken Promotions have announced the following acts have been rescheduled to appear in next year's line up:
- The Coronas (May 28, 2021) rescheduled for May 27, 2022
- The 2 Johnnies Podcast (May 29, 2021) rescheduled for May 28, 2022
- John Bishop (June 13 and 14, 2021) rescheduled for June 9 and 10, 2022
- Deadmau5 (June 18, 2021) rescheduled for June 17, 2022
- Orbital (June 19, 2021) rescheduled for June 18, 2022
- Pet Shop Boys (June 23, 2021) rescheduled for June 22, 2022
- Sinéad O’Connor (June 20, 2021) rescheduled for June 19, 2022
- Christy Moore (June 26, 2021) rescheduled for June 25, 2022
Aiken Promotions say they are currently working on rescheduling other events.