Controversial solar farm in north Cork gets go-ahead for second time

Plans for a controversial solar farm in north Cork have been given the green light for a second time by An Bord Pleanála.

The board has rejected the appeal by the Fiddane Solar Action Group against the decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for a 67.8 hectare solar farm on lands at Fiddane, Ballyhea, Co Cork.

The board had approved the same project in 2018 but the decision was overturned by the High Court in January 2020 following a successful challenge brought by environmental activist, Peter Sweetman.

The case was remitted back to An Bord Pleanála after the High Court ruled it had not carried out a proper screening exercise for an Environmental Impact Assessment in relation to the proposed development which rendered its decision invalid.

The planning permission allows for the solar farm, which is being developed by IGP Solar 8, for a period of 30 years.

It will consist of more than 87,000 solar photovoltaic panels 2.1 metres in height, 14 transformer stations and an ESB Networks control room on a site currently comprising around 20 fields which are used for agriculture.

The board said the development, subject to compliance with a number of planning conditions, would not seriously injure the visual amenities of the area or properties in the vicinity.

It also ruled the solar farm would be unlikely to have significant effects on the environment or ecology of the area, while also finding it was acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience.

The board ordered a buffer zone to be established around a local ring fort in order to prevent damage to the listed monument.

A planning inspector with the board directed the applicant to provide a Natural Impact Statement on the indirect impact of the proposed development on the Blackwater River special area of conservation.

She concluded the solar farm would not adversely affect the integrity of the SAC.

The Fiddane Solar Farm Group had criticised the lack of national, regional and local policy guidelines on solar farm developments.

They also claimed the scale of the project meant it should have been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment.