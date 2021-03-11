'My sister didn't just give me a kidney, she gave it to my husband and my children'

A Cork mother who received the "best gift of all time” in the form of a kidney donation from her sister has said her entire family has been given a new lease of life.

Frances 'Fra' O'Neill-Ahern donated her kidney to her sister, Amanda O'Neill-Coyne on December 14 at Beaumont Hospital, ending her older sister’s kidney function decline which had started 28 years previously.

Pre-eclampsia, in the pregnancy of her twin daughters, left Amanda in a coma for a number of weeks after childbirth. She made a full recovery, but her kidney function was compromised, and she required temporary dialysis treatment for 18 months until her kidney function was revived.

Amanda O'Neill-Coyne with sister Frances O'Neill-Ahern. Picture: Larry Cummins

Years of careful self-medical and dietary management allowed Amanda to lead a relatively normal family life and to stave off dialysis treatment for nearly three decades, until October last year when she only had 5% function in her kidneys, and a transplant was required.

Speaking ahead of Organ Donor Awareness Week 2021, set to take place from March 27 until April 3, Amanda said it was “impossible” to put into words how much she appreciates her sister Fra for what she has done for her family.

"This is a relief, it's a relief not only for me but for my husband and for my family," she said.

I said to my sister — she didn't just give me the kidney, she gave it to my husband and my family and my children."

Amanda said the donation has brought a "new lease of life", and said she could not thank the medical staff enough for the care she received.

“Our family would like to express our immense gratitude to the wonderful nursing and medical staff at CUH who have been amazing in caring for me, especially my nurse Abina and consultant Michael Clarkson, as well as all the renal nurses in the Home Therapy Unit," she said.

"Dietitian Irene has also played an instrumental part in keeping me as well as possible down through the years.”

Amanda's daughters, identical twin sisters Julie and Edel Coyne, flew home from Dubai in December to be in Youghal to celebrate their mother's successful kidney transplant after completing a two-week quarantine.

Edel and Julie Coyne from Youghal, when they received their degrees at the autumn conferrings in UCC. Picture: Denis Scannell

Julie said: “It was wonderful to be home for Christmas to witness first-hand how well mum was looking and recovering post-transplant.

Fra returned home from hospital after five days, but we still haven’t been able to meet her in person to thank her for restoring mum’s health, but we have chatted on video calls, and although she is sore, she is doing very well.”

Julie said her auntie Fra works as a carer and is “the kindest and most generous person” she knows.

“She instantly came forward to be considered as an organ donor for mum and thankfully her kidney was a great match," she said.

“She gave mum and our family the best Christmas present of all time and we will be forever grateful.”