Moving under-35s up vaccine list could cut spread of Covid, UCC expert says

Moving the 16-35 age cohort up the priority list would mean vaccinating those who are most active in society 
Moving under-35s up vaccine list could cut spread of Covid, UCC expert says

Prof Fanning said moving this age cohort up the vaccine priority list would allow the Leaving Cert could go ahead “in a much safer environment.”

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 07:55
Nicole Glennon

Consideration should be given to moving younger people aged 16-35 up the priority list for Covid-19 vaccines, as they are more likely to spread the virus.

That's according to Liam Fanning, professor of immunovirology at UCC, who said most infections are currently in the under 45 age cohort and they should be prioritised before those aged 35-65.

“The 16-35 covers Leaving Cert students, university students, those that are most active in society and those that actually have given up an awful lot of their life experiences for the protection of others in this pandemic.” 

“I think it's worth having a level-headed discussion about the value of skipping a few, the 65 down to the maybe 35 for a few weeks."

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Prof Fanning pointed out that the majority of infections are occurring in the under 45 age group.

“If there's less infections there's less opportunity for transmission."

“There's two things to this pandemic, one is protecting those that are most at risk of disease and we're starting to do that and we will have largely achieved by vaccinating the over 70s, but with the data coming out of Israel, it really is spectacular in regards to the reduction in infections in those that have been vaccinated."

At present people in the 18 - 35 age cohort, without underlying health conditions, are among the last to receive a vaccine in the HSE's vaccine schedule. 

Liam Fanning, professor of immunovirology at UCC said vaccinating a younger age cohort earlier could reduce the overall transmission of Covid-19 in a community.

Liam Fanning, professor of immunovirology at UCC said vaccinating a younger age cohort earlier could reduce the overall transmission of Covid-19 in a community.

Prof Fanning also said moving this age cohort up the vaccine priority list would allow the Leaving Cert could go ahead “in a much safer environment.”

Questioned on whether vaccinating younger people earlier would lead to young people going “bananas,” Prof Fanning said the latest advice is that unvaccinated individuals can meet in small groups together.

“The cohort we're talking about generally mix together. So you'll end up with a cohort effect of protected individuals mixing together.” 

“It's a balanced risk assessment, and if you try to reduce the infection burden within the community and the community spread and quantity dropped... well then you're less likely to see it in the older population,” he said.

Read More

Covid cases need to fall below 200 per day before country can reopen, says Nphet

More in this section

Cork islanders waiting on a vaccine plan Cork islanders waiting on a vaccine plan
10-year-old 'absolutely thrilled' after Make A Wish grants her e-bike with trailer 10-year-old 'absolutely thrilled' after Make A Wish grants her e-bike with trailer
Cork 'hero' saves three-year-old girl who followed ball into pond Cork 'hero' saves three-year-old girl who followed ball into pond
Moving under-35s up vaccine list could cut spread of Covid, UCC expert says

Gale force winds leave over 1,000 without power in Cork City and county

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 26
  • 31
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices