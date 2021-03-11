Moving under-35s up vaccine list could cut spread of Covid, UCC expert says

Consideration should be given to moving younger people aged 16-35 up the priority list for Covid-19 vaccines, as they are more likely to spread the virus.

That's according to Liam Fanning, professor of immunovirology at UCC, who said most infections are currently in the under 45 age cohort and they should be prioritised before those aged 35-65.

“The 16-35 covers Leaving Cert students, university students, those that are most active in society and those that actually have given up an awful lot of their life experiences for the protection of others in this pandemic.”

“I think it's worth having a level-headed discussion about the value of skipping a few, the 65 down to the maybe 35 for a few weeks."

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Prof Fanning pointed out that the majority of infections are occurring in the under 45 age group.

“If there's less infections there's less opportunity for transmission."

“There's two things to this pandemic, one is protecting those that are most at risk of disease and we're starting to do that and we will have largely achieved by vaccinating the over 70s, but with the data coming out of Israel, it really is spectacular in regards to the reduction in infections in those that have been vaccinated."

At present people in the 18 - 35 age cohort, without underlying health conditions, are among the last to receive a vaccine in the HSE's vaccine schedule.

Liam Fanning, professor of immunovirology at UCC said vaccinating a younger age cohort earlier could reduce the overall transmission of Covid-19 in a community.

Prof Fanning also said moving this age cohort up the vaccine priority list would allow the Leaving Cert could go ahead “in a much safer environment.”

Questioned on whether vaccinating younger people earlier would lead to young people going “bananas,” Prof Fanning said the latest advice is that unvaccinated individuals can meet in small groups together.

“The cohort we're talking about generally mix together. So you'll end up with a cohort effect of protected individuals mixing together.”

“It's a balanced risk assessment, and if you try to reduce the infection burden within the community and the community spread and quantity dropped... well then you're less likely to see it in the older population,” he said.