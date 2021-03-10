Cork islanders waiting on a vaccine plan

Elderly people living on islands off Cork are still waiting on a vaccination plan, although over 98,000 older people now have one jab.

The islanders, including people on Dursey, Heir, Whiddy, Cape Clear, Long Island, Sherkin and Bere Island, are reliant on ferries and cable cars. But for many of the oldest residents, it is too difficult to get down steep steps or jump onto the boats.

Independent TD for Cork South West Michael Collins said:

Unless people can make it to the mainland, they are not going to be vaccinated as I don’t think there is a plan in place.”

He said it was not fair to expect infirm people to travel for 20 minutes on a ferry and then drive to a GP for such an important vaccine.

Mr Collins has raised this with the Taoiseach, he said.

“If they can fly the doctors to the Aran Islands, they could do the same here. The numbers are so small they could be done in a day,” he said.

Meanwhile a GP working in Mayo on Clare Island and Inishbiggle only found out on Wednesday evening when her patients would get vaccinated.

Dr Noreen Curtis was “delighted” to learn an Aer Corps helicopter will deliver vaccines on Monday.

She had expected to receive the Moderna vaccine as it can be stored for up to 30 days in a normal fridge. But HSE helpline staff said her patients will now receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

She said:

I’m thrilled we are finally getting it. If I have to stay up all night and into Paddy’s Day we will get them done.”

Dr Curtis will travel by curragh to Inishbiggle as there is no ferry. There is no fridge there so the vaccines must be given to her patients in one day.

Luckily, there is a fridge at her clinic on Clare Island. So doses for those patients will be stored overnight, ready for use on Tuesday or even on St Patrick’s Day.