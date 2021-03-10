Cork 'hero' saves three-year-old girl who followed ball into pond

A three-year-old girl was saved by a local “hero” who pulled her out of a pond after spotting her head “just above the waterline.”

Crystal O'Driscoll had been playing with her brother Paudie when their ball strayed into a pond in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The young girl followed the ball into the pond where she got stuck.

Thankfully, local man Chris O'Donovan spotted her older brother "frantically" running around for help before he noticed Crystal in the water with her head “just above the waterline.”

Speaking to Patricia Messenger on C103, Mr O’Donovan said he didn’t hesitate: "I just went straight into the water.”

The young girl was sitting on a rock in the pond “frantically crying and screaming,” he said.

“I asked her to put her hands up and she did and I lifted her clean out of the water.”

Mr O’Donovan said he knew she lived nearby so he brought her home to her mother.

"Her father was frantically looking for her, but the problem was when she had the sense to sit down on the rock she couldn’t be visible from any side of the pond.

"She was clever enough not to try walk on the surface of that pond as it's heavy-duty plastic and full of algae so she'd have slipped and went under the water.”

Crystal’s mum Emma said she was “more than grateful” that Mr O’Donovan was there and that he had acted so quickly.

“The outcome could've been an awful lot worse.”

“We were very, very lucky.. we'll never be able to thank him enough for it."

Ms O'Driscoll, who lives in a caravan with her children, said the kids are living in dangerous conditions and the incident "wouldn't have happened if they were housed years ago."

The family have been eight years on the local authority’s waiting list.

"The children are exposed to road traffic and a overflown pond and now they can no longer go outside at all. After what happened we are afraid to leave them out."

"Thank God for Chris, otherwise she was gone."