'Damaging gusts' expected as status orange wind warning issued for Cork and Kerry

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry which could see “damaging gusts” reach speeds of up to 120km/h.

The status orange warning will come into effect at 8pm this evening and will remain in place until midnight.

“Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with damaging gusts to 120km/h for a time early tonight and some wave overtopping,” Met Éireann warned.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning is currently in place for the rest of Munster, Leinster and Connacht.

The warning is in place until 7am tomorrow with Met Éireann warning of “strong to gale force southwesterly winds, veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h and a risk of some wave overtopping in coastal areas”.

There is a warning that the wild weather could lead to electricity blackouts in some areas.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, said: “With the strong winds, and combine them with the pretty soft underground conditions, there is the risk of some uprooting of trees in places.

“Of course, this brings the risk then also of some power outages and some disruption as well to telecommunication services.”

With wind expected in many areas tonight, along with “blustery heavy showers”, Met Éireann is also warning of hail and thunder tomorrow.

Thursday will be “cool and blustery with a mix of frequent heavy showers and some sunny spells,” the forecaster has predicted.

“The showers will bring a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, and may turn wintry at times on high ground.”

The rest of the week is set to be again “cool and blustery with heavy showers” with the weather set to become “milder, drier and more settled next week”.