Appeal to find missing Clare girl, 16, and 10-month-old daughter

Larisa Maria Rostas, 16, and her 10-month old daughter, Narcisa Rostas, were last seen on Sunday morning, March 7.
16-year-old Larisa Maria Rostas and her daughter Narcisa Rostas were last seen on Sunday morning, 7 March. Picture: Gardaí

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 09:47
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl and her daughter who are missing from their home in Ennis, Co Clare.

Larisa is described as 5'2" in height with dyed red hair and brown eyes. Gardaí say it is unknown what she or her daughter were wearing when they went missing.

Larisa is known to frequent Dublin city centre as well as her hometown of Ennis.

Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and are appealing to members of the public with any information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

