First average speed cameras to be installed on M7 motorway

Average speed cameras are to be introduced for the first time on Irish motorways to combat speeding motorists.

Gardaí and the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) announced on Tuesday that the pilot scheme will be deployed on the M7 in Co Tipperary between Junction 26-Nenagh (West) and Junction 27-Birdhill, covering both directions.

The system monitors a driver’s average speed while driving through the two points.

Once the system determines that a vehicle has exceeded the speed limit, it will automatically create a record of the violation, which will then be transmitted to An Garda Síochána for their action.

The installation of the average speed camera system began on Tuesday and once completed will be followed by a testing period.

The roadside equipment will include the yellow poles and cameras traditionally associated with speed cameras.

Gardaí have said that there is no confirmed date for the system to go live but they said there will be a formal announcement giving motorists at least 10 days notice.

The location has been chosen after TII analysed speed data from the M7 corridor and found that 40% of drivers exceeded the 120 km/h speed limit in certain sections.

The section of the motorway is also subject to frequent hail showers, resulting in increased collision frequency in the area.

An identical system has been operational in the Dublin Port Tunnel since 2017.

Kevin O’Rourke, TII Head of Network Operation, said the system in Dublin's Port Tunnel demonstrated a reduction of speeding incidents by about 80%.

Mr O'Rourke said: "This highlights the potential significant safety benefits for both the road user and our teams working on the motorways from using such systems on the wider motorway network and is in line with international experience.” Michael Rowland, Director, Road Safety, Driver Education & Research, RSA, said safety cameras are proven life savers.

Mr Rowland said: "They are about saving lives and preventing injuries.

"Where safety cameras have been deployed, deaths and serious injuries as a result of speeding have reduced.”