Postmortem examination due on body found in Cork

A postmortem examination is due to be carried out on Wednesday after a man’s body was found in Cork city centre.

Gardaí do not believe there was foul play or anything suspicious in relation to the death.

The grim discovery was made along Carey’s Lane at around 7pm this evening.

Emergency services were contacted and the man was formally pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where an autopsy is expected to be conducted on Wednesday in a bid to determine the cause of death.

There were some indications he may have suffered a heart attack, but as a result of what is not clear.

It is understood the man was known to homeless services in the city and was in and out of hostels.

It is thought he was aged in his early 50s and is believed to be a foreign national.

Garda sources said they will be completing a file for the coroner.