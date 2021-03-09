€10,000 worth of suspected  cannabis seized in Clare

Gardaí have arrested a male in his mid-teens and seized about €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Clare.
As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Clare, gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit arrested a male in his mid-teens in the Keelty area of Ennis yesterday.
€10,000 of suspected cannabis herb was also seized and will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
The juvenile was detained at Ennis Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, but has since been released. A file will be prepared under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.
Gardaí are encouraging parents to be vigilant when it comes to their children being involved in drugs and are advising parents watch out for unexplained cash lying around, your child being suddenly able to afford designer clothes, spending more time on their mobile phone, or having more than one mobile phone, and unexplained small plastic bags.