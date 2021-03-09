€10,000 worth of suspected  cannabis seized in Clare

A male in his mid-teens has been arrested
€10,000 worth of suspected  cannabis seized in Clare

Gardaí are encouraging parents to be vigilant when it comes to their children being involved in drugs.

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 20:00
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí have arrested a male in his mid-teens and seized about €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Clare.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Clare, gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit arrested a male in his mid-teens in the Keelty area of Ennis yesterday.

€10,000 of suspected cannabis herb was also seized and will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The juvenile was detained at Ennis Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, but has since been released. A file will be prepared under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Gardaí are encouraging parents to be vigilant when it comes to their children being involved in drugs and are advising parents watch out for unexplained cash lying around, your child being suddenly able to afford designer clothes, spending more time on their mobile phone, or having more than one mobile phone, and unexplained small plastic bags.

Read More

80% increase in text, call or email fraud with €53k stolen in a single case

More in this section

Silhouetted wind turbine at a rural windfarm. Cork councillors oppose windfarm on Cork-Waterford border
Pot Hole Half a billion euro needed 'to play catch-up' on fixing Cork roads
Bessborough developers lodge appeal over planning refusal  Bessborough developers lodge appeal over planning refusal 
crimeplace: clare
€10,000 worth of suspected  cannabis seized in Clare

'Cork deserves credit': Doctor praises county's achievement in crushing Covid cases

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices