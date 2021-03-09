Half a billion euro needed 'to play catch-up' on fixing Cork roads

An increase in Government grant aid for roads in Co Cork falls far short of the estimated €500m needed “to play catch-up” after years of neglect of the network, a meeting of Cork County Council has heard.

Concern has also been raised that adequate money is not available for maintaining secondary roads and for drainage works alongside them, especially as wetter weather is expected in the years ahead due to climate change.

After a lengthy debate, councillors agreed unanimously to write to the Government seeking more than the €153m allocation.

They maintain that, for years, the county, which has 12,000km of roads, has fared worse than other counties in the allocation it gets per kilometre.

Nearly €87m has been provided to the local authority this year for national roads projects, up 42% on 2020. The bulk of that money, €69m, will be spent on developing the Macroom bypass.

Some of the remaining money will be used to progress the design of the Castlemartyr bypass, the Carrigtwohill to Midleton road upgrade, and the development of a northern relief road in Mallow.

A further €66.7m has been allocated for the county's regional and local roads, an increase of 15% on last year. The drainage works grant allocation is €2.512m, which remains the same as 2020.

The grants were outlined to councillors by the council's director of roads Padraig Barrett.

Grants increase welcome but 'paltry'

Independent councillor Declan Hurley, who is chairman of the council's roads and transportation committee, said while he welcomed the increase in grants it was not enough and in the grand scheme of things described them as “paltry”.

If we got funding from 2008 levels onwards we'd have had more than €300m extra put into our roads

Mr Hurley added: "It's [current funding] nowhere near adequate. I propose we thank the Government but point out we have a shortfall.”

Mr Barrett faced a raft of questions about proposed projects.

He told Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan it was hoped to appoint consultants later this year to progress design of the remaining section of the Bandon bypass. He gave a similar reply to councillors in East Cork regarding the proposed bypass at Castlemartyr.

Mr Barrett said that route selection for an upgrade of the dual carriageway between Midleton and Carrigtwohill would probably be known in July or August.

In response to Fine Gael councillor Sinead Sheppard, he said the council is looking at progressing sections of a new road into Cobh from Carrigtwohill “over a number of years” and this is likely to cost in the region of €100m.

Mr Barrett said the council is preparing a business case for this project which will be submitted to the Department of Transport.

In reply to queries from North Cork councillors, he said he could not see the construction of Mallow's northern relief road starting for at least another three years, but said that it is a separate project from the M20 Cork-Limerick motorway and would not be done in tandem with it.

Fine Gael councillors Kay Dawson and Noel McCarthy complained about the terrible state of the N72 in Fermoy, which Mr Barrett said he would look into.

Mayor of County Cork, Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, asked councillors if they thought the total allocation from the Government was not enough and, after a lot of head-nodding, she said the council would write to the Government seeking more funding.