Bessborough developers appeal planning refusal 

The developers behind plans for a controversial residential development on former mother and baby home grounds have lodged an appeal with An Bórd Pleanála against the decision to refuse planning for one of the apartment blocks.

Planning consultants for MWB Two Ltd, who want to build 246-apartments in four blocks on the former Bessborough estate in Cork city, said the city council’s decision to refuse planning for a 67-unit building in their proposed Gateway View scheme was based primarily on procedural grounds.

Their appeal says they accept that a “unique set of circumstances dictated that a refusal from the local authority was the likely outcome”.

But they claim that the council has “no objection to the principle of the development” and that the unique circumstances around this project have created a situation where the planning appeals board is now the only body which can consider and decide on the overall development.

They said the proposed development represents “a realistic and deliverable opportunity” to help address the deficit in the city’s housing provision, that the development is in accordance with regional policy and complies with national apartment guidelines, and they point to nearby residential schemes which have been granted permission by way of material contravention.

The consultants also point to the sensitivities associated with the site and said suggestions made by groups including the Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance could be addressed by way of an appropriate condition, saying,

“We conclude that this high-quality development not only represents an opportunity to realise the development of one of Cork City Council’s key development opportunities but is also highly deliverable"

Zoning issues meant the developers had to pursue a twin-track approach to securing planning permissions for Gateway View on a 3.7-acre parcel of privately-owned land close to the former mother and baby home.

It simultaneously sought planning from the city council for a 67-unit building in one section, and went to An Bórd Pleanala under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process for planning for 179-apartments in three buildings ranging in height from five to seven storeys, along with a creche and step-down housing for the elderly, on an adjoining portion of the site. A decision on that application is due later this month.

But in its planning decision on the 67-unit building last month, the council said it was premature to consider it as a standalone application in isolation of the SHD project.

Now, in a detailed 16-page report submitted as part of the appeal against that decision, the planning consultants quote extracts from pre-application consultations with the council which they claim highlights the council’s "support in principle" of the overall scheme.

They said the only solution available to the applicants to secure permission for a development to which there is no objection to, is via the appeal to the board.