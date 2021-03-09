Cork landmarks light up green for St Patrick's Day

For the second year in a row, there will be no parade in Cork to mark the occasion due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 12:45
Nicole Glennon

Landmark buildings and monuments across Cork city and county are to be lit up green to celebrate another St Patrick's Day in the shadow of Covid-19.

Cork County Hall, Macroom Town Hall, Carnegie Hall in Millstreet, Carrigaline Bridge, Midleton Library, the Kindred Spirit Sculpture, Midleton Court House, Youghal Clock Gate Tower and Youghal Town Hall are just some of Cork's key landmarks and monuments that will be turning green to mark Ireland's national holiday this year.

For the second year in a row, there will be no parade in Cork this year, but Cork County Council has confirmed a number of virtual St Patrick’s Day activities will take place instead.

In Fermoy, the Fermoy International Choir are producing a video performance of ‘My home in Fermoy’ sung by international members of the local community in traditional costume, while the Fermoy Musical Society’s offering will feature children from local schools.

Meanwhile in Kinsale, a best shop-front competition on Facebook is encouraging business owners to decorate their window in advance of the special day. Kinsale Town Hall will also be illuminated green for the occasion.

In Macroom, the Lee Valley Enterprise Board is providing lighted shamrock's in the Town Square and Main Street and erecting new flags in the Castle Gates and Town Hall, while businesses in Macroom are set to decorate their windows with a St. Patrick's Day theme. A video will also showcase the town, telling a St. Patrick's Day story, with special tribute paid to frontline workers. 

St Patricks Day Greetings from Macroom’s Twin Towns; Bubry and Marcallo Mayors and from the President of the Woodland String Band in Philadelphia are also anticipated.

In West Cork, Skibbereen Heritage Centre has been digitising burial registers for West Cork graveyards in advance of St Patrick's Day, to provide a resource for those interested in local history or genealogy.

The Heritage Centre has also made available video tours of some of the Cork County Council graveyards in the West Cork area. 

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said St Patrick's Day will be "re-imagined for a second year" this March.

"This past year has proven we are adaptable and innovative, we are a community that cares and looks out for one another, and while the battle to beat this virus continues, we find new ways to mark special occasions," she said.

