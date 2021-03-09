Major roads funding boost for Cork as €87m in funding granted

Almost €87m in funding for County Cork roads has been granted by the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for 2021, an increase of 42% on last year’s allocation.

For national roads, under the Major Schemes category, €73.4m has been allocated towards the N22 Baile Bhúirne to Macroom scheme, M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy, the Castlemartyr Bypass, Carrigtwohill to Midleton, Mallow Relief Road and the Dunkettle Interchange.

An allocation of €5.96m has been received for pavement and minor works which will include; Clogher Cross to Waterdyke on the N73, Annakisha South Improvement on N73, Newmills on the N71 and the Bandon Bypass Phase 2 among other projects.

The allocation for maintenance of the national road network across Cork County received for 2021 is €1.29m.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said the regional and local roads allocation has a range of elements, from pothole repair and surface dressing to bridge rehabilitation.

Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council.

"The €1.8m allocated to bridges for example will allow Cork County Council to progress 31 bridge rehabilitation works on structures across the county this year.

"The funding will assist too with the delivery of climate adaptation and active travel measures and will allow the Council to continue delivering on connectivity and sustainability within the county, facilitating growth locally, regionally, nationally and globally for Cork.”

Sustainable travel projects

Cork County Council has also received €15.8m from the National Transport Authority (NTA) for sustainable travel projects.

On-going projects within the Cork County Metropolitan Area are set to receive €7.5m, up from €2.04m in 2020, with an additional €8.3m invested in walking and cycling infrastructure across county towns and villages.

Under this grant allocation, the NTA has given approval to Cork County Council to progress a total of 101 interventions for towns and villages across the county together with 27 pedestrian crossing lighting upgrades.

The Council said it is expected that approval for additional schemes will be forthcoming.

Read More Bridge on Macroom's N22 bypass moves a giant step closer

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said the Council is currently progressing “a range of significant schemes” from pedestrian and cycles route networks to bus corridors, with an emphasis on active travel and connectivity in the county.

“The overarching objective of these projects is to connect people to places and make our county towns and villages more sustainable, safer and grow our quality of life here in Cork County.”

Under these projects, the Dunkettle to Carrigtwohill Pedestrian and Cycle Route will see the residential settlements along the corridor connected with the strategic employments centres at Carrigtwohill and Little Island, and onwards to the city, thereby providing commuters and students with a direct and safe alternative mode of travel to work, school and college.

Interventions proposed for Little Island will see the network permeate the residential and employment centres on the Island while also complementing the scheme with the provision of a priority bus corridor.

Midleton’s Pontoon Walkway forms part of Cork County Council’s plans for the development of a pedestrian and cycle route from Ballinacurra to Midleton. Picture: Cathal Noonan

The recently approved Ballinacurra to Midleton Pedestrian and Cycle Route will be extended westwards to connect into this network while also connecting into the Midleton Youghal Greenway, while works are also planned for Carrigaline, including the extension of the cycle corridor to Passage West and Ringaskiddy.

This investment in towns and villages is additional to the on-going regional and urban bus service infrastructure upgrades being delivered by the Council, and again funded by the NTA, which will see the upgrade of 44 bus stops countywide, 35 to accessible standard, at a cost of €1.2 million.