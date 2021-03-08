Cork woman celebrating first International Women’s Day at 48

A trans woman is celebrating her first International Women’s Day at the age of 48.

Dara Jan McGann, who began transitioning to a woman last year, said that celebrating International Women’s Day as a female is “the stuff that dreams are made of”.

Ms McGann, a singer, said she was very fortunate throughout her life but “nothing will compare to this”.

“To finally be me, finally be free to live as the real me in this year of 2021, as the person I’ve always known I was on the inside.

“Now I don’t have to hide anymore. I can celebrate it, I can embrace it. It is who I am," she told the 96FM Opinion Line with PJ Coogan.

Ms McGann said that she recently received her gender identity certificate and also had her gender amended on her birth cert.

She said it was something that made her cry.

“Finally I saw the recognition in black and white,” she said.

“It’s great for a psychologist to tell you, it’s great for your family to accept, it’s great to start on the hormone therapy journey, but to see it in black and white on official paper – that’s the recognition that I’ve been wanting.

“It made me cry and it made a very happy birthday, even happier.”

The singer, who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, also paid tribute to the late Cara O’Sullivan.

Ms O’Sullivan passed away earlier this year following a short illness at the age of just 58.

Ms McGann said that the soprano was her coach when she performed the national anthem at the Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade in 2009.

She hailed the soprano as a “great friend” and an inspiration.

“She [Ms O’Sullivan] embodied everything that is great about being a woman. She took her career to the greatest heights in performance.”