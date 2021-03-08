Mallow sewage treatment plant to getmultimillion-euro upgrade

Irish Water has unveiled a multimillion-euro plan to upgrade the sewage treatment system in a North Cork town, which will improve water quality in the River Blackwater – vital to the survival of the EU-protected freshwater pearl mussel.

The plan will also allow for future development in Mallow because its existing sewage treatment plant is at capacity. Both this and the protection of the mussel have halted development along the Blackwater in recent years.

However, while Irish Water says it will try to keep disruption to a minimum, there is likely to be a number of road closures in some streets and a stop/go system in operation in other parts of Mallow when pipe-laying gets under way in April. This will form the first part of the project.

A contract is also to be signed in the coming weeks for an upgrade of the town's sewage treatment plant. The cost for that is as yet unknown. However, the pipe-laying works, which will last 24 months, will cost €14.5m.

Plans for the pipe-laying were unveiled to councillors representing the area by Irish Water officials, who have pledged they will engage with businesses and residents in the town in the coming days.

Sewage outflows

The most important aspect of the plan, in terms of improving river water quality, will be the elimination of nine sewage outflows on the Blackwater.

Overall, there will be 5.5km of new pipes laid in the town and they will be laid along nine streets to a depth of up to 8m.

Ellen Murphy, a spokeswoman for the contractors Ward & Burke, said heavy boring equipment would also be used in a number of places to connect sections of the piping underground. She said this would lessen the number of streets which would have to be dug up. This equipment will also be used to tunnel under the river bed.

Ms Murphy said the scale of the project would necessitate the use of large excavators, some weighing up to 50 tonnes.

While councillors have welcomed the work and the imminent contract signing for the treatment plant upgrade, they have expressed concerns about disruption, especially to businesses as they emerge from Covid-19 lockdown in the weeks ahead.

Significant disruption

It was pointed out by Fianna Fáil councillor Pat Hayes and Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden that Mallow had suffered significant disruption in the past couple of years from the development of its flood relief scheme.

Both councillors asked if any work would be done at night to minimise disruption and were informed that no decision had yet been made on that.

Ms Murphy said a community liaison officer would be appointed to liaise with businesses and householders for the duration of the project. She said Irish Water would provide weekly updates on its website regarding road closures, diversions etc and this would be backed up with regular leaflet drops.

“It's important to engage as quickly as possible with timelines for various parts of the project,” Mr Hayes said.

More tourists

He said cleaning up the river would also aid Mallow in its quest to attract more tourists.

The council has major plans to turn Mallow Castle into a tourist attraction and also plans to develop a Blueway from the town downriver to the village of Killavullen and eventually onto Fermoy.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said the upgrade of the wastewater treatment system would allow for a lot of new development which had been in pipeline for Mallow for some time to eventually proceed.