Three Cork businesses served with FSAI enforcement orders

A cafe in Cork City and two county food manufacturers were issued with enforcement orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in February
Three Cork businesses served with FSAI enforcement orders

Soma Coffee Company on Tuckey Street has been issued with a closure order, while Bally Bia (Ballydehob) and Irish Gold Venison (Mitchelstown) were issued with prohibition orders.

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 12:33
Greg Murphy

A cafe in Cork City and two county food manufacturers were issued with enforcement orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in February.

Soma Coffee Company on Tuckey Street has been issued with a closure order, while Bally Bia (Ballydehob) and Irish Gold Venison (Mitchelstown) were issued with prohibition orders.

Twisted Dough Wicklow operating a food stall trading at The Crescent Boyle in Roscommon has also been issued with a closure order.

Some of the reasons for the February enforcement orders include:

  • rodent droppings found in a store room (food and non-food), as well as in the vicinity of the service area of a restaurant;
  • immediate risk of cross-contamination due to raw chicken being prepared on a folding table beside the coffee machine at a food stall;
  • an absence of running hot and cold water for the washing and disinfection of equipment;
  • foods being processed at an unapproved establishment;
  • and a premises that was not approved for cutting bovine species.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI emphasised the importance of all food businesses observing rigorous food hygiene practices and ensuring that their business is notified to the relevant competent authority.

“The Enforcement Orders served in February highlight the need for all food businesses to meet their legal requirements of high standards of food safety, hygiene and pest control to prevent food contamination and protect consumer health."

Dr Byrne added: "Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat."

More in this section

A hug for Mother’s Day: Cards from Toy Show star Adam King return  A hug for Mother’s Day: Cards from Toy Show star Adam King return 
'Flying' ship phenomenon a-lights off Cork coast  'Flying' ship phenomenon a-lights off Cork coast 
Anonymous €400k donation to deliver West Cork's first domestic violence safe house Anonymous €400k donation to deliver West Cork's first domestic violence safe house
Three Cork businesses served with FSAI enforcement orders

The Southern Star appoints first female editor in its 132-year history

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices