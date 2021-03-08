A hug for Mother’s Day: Cards from Toy Show star Adam King return 

The cards were released last month in time for Valentine's Day, with proceeds going to charity
A hug for Mother’s Day: Cards from Toy Show star Adam King return 

Adam King with his 'Hug For You' card alongside his dad, David, on The Late Late Show. Picture: Andrees Poveda

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 12:12
Steve Neville

Adam King’s famed ‘Hug For You’ cards are back on sale in time for Mother’s Day.

The cards were originally released last month in time for Valentine's Day, with proceeds going to charity.

Adam’s ‘virtual hug’ won the hearts of the public when he first offered it to Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy last year.

As well as being made into a card, it was turned into a postmark at Christmas, ensuring the hug went around the world.

On Friday, the Cork 6-year-old returned to The Late Late Show with his father, David.

Adam revealed on the show that the Hug For You cards have helped raise €250,000 for CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

David said on the night that his family has been blown away by the impact the Cork youngster has had on people.

“Our family has just been completely blown away and touched by how much people have been impacted by Adam and his message,” David said.

 

“It’s just been a really wonderful time in our lives.” 

David said that people are still approaching them offering support, saying one person told them that Adam “was a light in such a dark time for all of us”.

Adam’s Twitter page - Adventures With a Difference - said the cards will be available from today.

“So many amazing charities and organisations play a vital role in Adam's life. 

"As we enter a new phase with the cards aimed at supporting Adam's future needs (medical, quality of life, independence), we will continue to keep charities at the heart of what we do,” read a post.

 

"A portion of all card sales will be set aside for some of the many amazing organisations involved in Adam's journey.”

The Hug For You cards, which are priced at €3.99, will be on sale at SuperValu and selected Centra stores.

Read More

#IWD2021: 100 Irish women, 100 reasons to have hope for our future

More in this section

Anonymous €400k donation to deliver West Cork's first domestic violence safe house Anonymous €400k donation to deliver West Cork's first domestic violence safe house
Garda stock Gardaí investigate criminal damage in Cork town after rocks thrown at homes and cars
Garda stock Motorcyclist killed in Tipperary after single vehicle collision
A hug for Mother’s Day: Cards from Toy Show star Adam King return 

Three Cork businesses served with FSAI enforcement orders

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices