A hug for Mother’s Day: Cards from Toy Show star Adam King return 

Adam King’s famed ‘Hug For You’ cards are back on sale in time for Mother’s Day.

The cards were originally released last month in time for Valentine's Day, with proceeds going to charity.

Adam’s ‘virtual hug’ won the hearts of the public when he first offered it to Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy last year.

As well as being made into a card, it was turned into a postmark at Christmas, ensuring the hug went around the world.

On Friday, the Cork 6-year-old returned to The Late Late Show with his father, David.

Adam revealed on the show that the Hug For You cards have helped raise €250,000 for CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

David said on the night that his family has been blown away by the impact the Cork youngster has had on people.

“Our family has just been completely blown away and touched by how much people have been impacted by Adam and his message,” David said.

“It’s just been a really wonderful time in our lives.”

David said that people are still approaching them offering support, saying one person told them that Adam “was a light in such a dark time for all of us”.

Adam’s Twitter page - Adventures With a Difference - said the cards will be available from today.

“So many amazing charities and organisations play a vital role in Adam's life.

"As we enter a new phase with the cards aimed at supporting Adam's future needs (medical, quality of life, independence), we will continue to keep charities at the heart of what we do,” read a post.

(3/3) A portion of all card sales will be set aside for some of the many amazing organisations involved in Adam's journey.



More to share in the coming weeks but we know once we tell their stories you will love them as much as we do!

"A portion of all card sales will be set aside for some of the many amazing organisations involved in Adam's journey."

The Hug For You cards, which are priced at €3.99, will be on sale at SuperValu and selected Centra stores.