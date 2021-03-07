Gardaí investigate criminal damage in Cork town after rocks thrown at homes and cars

Gardaí are investigating reports of criminal damage that occurred last night and Friday night in Ballincollig, Co Cork.

Properties and a vehicle have been damaged after rocks were thrown over a boundary fence between the Miller's Court area of the town and Ballincollig's regional park.

It is understood a group of youths began throwing rocks from the regional park into the estate at around 9pm yesterday evening.

Residents contacted the gardaí who attended the scene at midnight and local representatives are to raise the anti-social behaviour issues with Cork County Council.

The car was damaged after what is understood to be a piece of concrete was thrown over the fence surrounding the housing estate.

Cork Councillor Colm Kelleher said residents of Miller's Court should not have to tolerate this behaviour and "deserve their peace".

"It is a disgrace to be honest with you," said Mr Kelleher, "Young fellas out at night causing criminal damage, and that's what it is, criminal damage is absolutely disgraceful".

Mr Kelleher said numerous access points to the regional park allow for anti-social behaviour as it is easy for people to enter and exit the area. "I'm of a firm belief its a few rotten eggs at it," he said.

"There's no reason in the god-earthly world why young fellas should be out in the regional park at 11.45pm at night in my opinion," he said.

The Fianna Fáil councillor has asked Ballincollig Garda station to increase patrols in the area at night but says the size of the regional park raises policing issues. He said installing CCTV cameras is an option that needs to be considered, an idea he said that has previously raised for anti-social behaviour hotspots.

Mr Kelleher added that planting mature trees along the boundary fence could prevent future incidents of anti-social behaviour as the vandals' line of sight of Miller's Court would be obscured.

Regional Park has been subject to previous incidences of anti-social behaviour with public seating set alight in the past.

Last week, Cork County Council replaced environmentally friendly recycled rubber seating with cast iron seats after repeated vandalism.