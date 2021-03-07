Motorcyclist killed in Tipperary after single vehicle collision

The incident happened yesterday afternoon
Motorcyclist killed in Tipperary after single vehicle collision

The incident happened yesterday afternoon in Tipperary. File picture.

Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 07:55
Ciarán Sunderland

A man in his late 40s has died after a single vehicle collision in Co Tipperary yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí found the motorcycle he was travelling on in a ditch on the R497 near Kilcommon where it is believed the crash took place around 2.10pm.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Templemore where a post mortem is due to take place.

The road had been closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators but is expected to reopen this morning.

Local diversions are in place

Gardaí are calling on anyone who was driving in the area at that time to come forward, particularly if they have camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

