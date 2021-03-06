Family of Adam King ‘blown away’ by how he has impacted people

The father of Toy Show star Adam King has said their family is blown away by the impact the Cork youngster has had on people.

The six-year-old won the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the Toy Show last year.

Adam and dad David appeared on Friday’s Late Late Show with other returning Toy Show stars.

David said: “Our family has just been completely blown away and touched by how much people have been impacted by Adam and his message.

“It’s just been a really wonderful time in our lives.”

David said that people are still approaching them offering support, saying one person told them that Adam “was a light in such a dark time for all of us”.

Adam’s ‘virtual hug’ that he brought on the Toy Show has since gone viral and has also been used in a charity campaign.

The ‘Hug For You’ cards went on sale for Valentine’s Day to raise money for CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

Adam and David told The Late Late Show that the cards have since raised €250,000 for the two hospitals.

The virtual hug had previously been turned into a postmark and it travelled all around the world last Christmas.

On Friday, RTÉ announced details of what will happen the money raised from last year’s Toy Show Appeal.

The appeal saw €6.6m raised for a host of children’s charities.

The appeal was inspired by Saoirse Ruane, who raised money through a host of fundraiser because after being diagnosed with a tumour she "had to get her leg taken away" and needs a prosthesis until she is 18.

Saoirse raised more money than was initially needed so she donated the extra money to the charities and hospitals that had helped her.

RTÉ announced today that half of the proceeds will be shared among Barnardos Ireland, Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland.

The rest of the money in the fund will be made available for children’s charities in an open call for grants to be managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland and Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

The grants have been awarded as follows:

Barnardos - €1.5m

Children’s Health Foundation - €1.5m

Children’s Books Ireland - €302,690

Community Foundation Northern Ireland - €662,335

The remaining €2.7m will be made available for children’s charities in an open call for grants to be managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland, RTÉ’s registered charity partner.

Late Late host Ryan Tubridy said they were “overwhelmed” by the amount of money raised by the Irish public.