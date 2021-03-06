Six arrested on day of Cork anti-lockdown protest

Six people in total have been arrested on the day an anti-lockdown protest occurred in Cork City.

The protest, which passed off without major incident, saw at least 450 people gather on St Patrick Street.

Gardaí said that two men were arrested in Cork City, one for a breach of 31(a)(9) Health Act 1947 and another for Public Order Offences.

Four other arrests, linked to what the gardaí called “a proposed event planned on social media” were made outside of the city.

Gardaí said that additional high visibility checkpoints were established on the M7, M8, N25 and other approach routes to Cork City.

They said that three men and one female were arrested over the course of the day.

“These arrests occurred in Kildare, Kerry and County Cork in respect of persons for failing to comply with Garda directions under section 31(a)(7) Health Act 1947, as amended,” a statement revealed.

Gardaí said that “an extensive and comprehensive policing plan” was put in place in light of the protest, with more than 200 members of the force directly involved.

“Cork City Division Gardaí were supported by the wider Garda Southern Region and National Units including Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Garda Air Support Unit and Garda National Public Order Unit,” said the statement.

Gardaí added: “The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Regulations and Guidelines, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.”