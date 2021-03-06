Cork lotto player wins six-figure sum but just one pick away from €32m jackpot

An online lottery player in Co Cork scooped €267,995 in last night’s EuroMillions draw but was just one number short of winning the €32,402,008 jackpot on offer.

The lucky winner bought their heir winning Quick Pick ticket online on the same day the draw took place.

The National Lottery has confirmed they have contacted the fortunate online player and are urging them to get in touch and claim their prize.

The EuroMillions numbers for last night's draw were: 04, 05, 39, 46, 48 and lucky stars were 07, 10.

Despite there being over 62,000 prize winners in Ireland for last night’s EuroMillions draw, there was no overall winner of the €32m top prize.

It is now expected to roll on to Tuesday night's draw and value and estimated €45m.

Speaking about the last night's latest winner, A National Lottery spokesperson urged people to check their tickets closely and for the winner to come forward and claim their prize.

“One lucky online player from the Rebel county got their weekend off to a great start with the wonderful news that they won €267,995 after matching 5 numbers and 1 lucky star in last night’s EuroMillions draw. We are appealing to all of our online players in Cork to check their tickets carefully as well as their inboxes for an email advising them to contact the National Lottery," they said.

"If you are this lucky winner, we are asking you to contact our prize team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

Almost 30c in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to the public in funding for sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total, more than €5.8bn has been raised since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago.

Last year alone, almost €254m was raised for communities across Ireland.