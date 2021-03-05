Gardaí in Cork appeal for help in finding missing teenager

Gardaí in Cork are asking for the public's assistance in helping to locate a missing teenager.
Cian O'Leary, 17, has been missing from Churchfield, Cork since Tuesday, March 2. He was last seen at around 5pm that evening.
Cian is described as being 5’ 6” in height and of slim build.
He has short brown hair and blue eyes.
When he was last seen, Cian was wearing black and grey tracksuit bottoms and a black body warmer type top.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cian is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.