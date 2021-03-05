Gardaí in Cork appeal for help in finding missing teenager

Cian O'Leary, 17, has been missing from Churchfield since Tuesday, March 2
Gardaí in Cork appeal for help in finding missing teenager

Cian was last seen at around 5pm on Tuesday. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 17:04
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork are asking for the public's assistance in helping to locate a missing teenager.

Cian O'Leary, 17, has been missing from Churchfield, Cork since Tuesday, March 2. He was last seen at around 5pm that evening.

Cian is described as being 5’ 6” in height and of slim build. 

He has short brown hair and blue eyes. 

When he was last seen, Cian was wearing black and grey tracksuit bottoms and a black body warmer type top.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cian is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Man hospitalised after psychotic assault in Cork wants attacker's sentence reviewed Man hospitalised after psychotic assault in Cork wants attacker's sentence reviewed
CORKLAND East Cork road closures for €1bn cable connector 
CC CONVENTION CENTRE Horsebox outside Limerick 'drug supermarket' to prevent Garda raid
missing peoplegardaiplace: cork
Gardaí in Cork appeal for help in finding missing teenager

Appeal for people to 'think about us' and stay away from Cork anti-lockdown rally

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 20
  • 25
  • 32
  • 44
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices