'Who is the next victim?': Man hospitalised after psychotic assault in Cork wants attacker's sentence reviewed

A former Tipperary hurler left with 12 stitches in his head after a brutal assault last year in Cork City centre, has said the sentence imposed on his attacker is too lenient.

Mr Troy had just been released from hospital when his attacker beat him across the head and neck with one of his own crutches.

He then knelt on the victim’s neck and demanded the PIN for his bank card.

Last month, Adam Sheehan, of 113 Seamus Murphy Place, Mallow, Co Cork was sentenced to five years imprisonment after he assaulted Mr Troy with his own crutches.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of seven years, with the last two years suspended. Mr Sheehan had entered a guilty plea for the charges.

In his victim impact statement in last month's trial, Mr Troy said: "He just kept hitting me. I could feel the blood running down my head and face. My whole life flashed before my eyes."

Speaking on the 96fm Opinion Line with PJ Coogan, Mr Troy said his recovery has been slow and painful, and is still undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Such was the extent of his injuries, Mr Troy's children were unable to recognise him after the assault when they visited him in hospital. He was unable to open his eyes for six weeks and three of his teeth were broken.

Mr Troy feared for his life during the assault and was thankful to the man who intervened. "Only for him, I'd say I would be dead," he said, "It was unnatural, it was unbelievable, he was an animal, to break a crutch off someone's head".

Diagnosed with PTSD, the 47-year-old father of four now no longer leaves home except for medical appointments as he fears a future assault. He now wants the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to examine the case as he believes the sentencing was too lenient.

"He had 20 previous convictions and there was a warrant out for his arrest when he assaulted me, and when the guards found him, he had my blood on his pants and he had the crutch and he was swinging it,

"I've contacted the gardaí, I've contacted the DPP, and they are not bringing the case back into court, I don't know why, the sentence was lenient," said Mr Troy.

Mr Troy still uses the crutches after the attack and has described the toll of the assault on his elderly mother and family as terrible.

"And when he gets out, who is the next victim? That's what I'm looking at, I just think the justice system is brutal, absolutely, so I just can't understand it," he said.