'Nothing has been done to slow traffic' on Cork road since Kimberly's death

A woman is calling for traffic calming measures to be put in place on a 'treacherous' road on Cork City's northside where her teenage niece died in a crash last year.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Daniel Wyse – who admitted dangerous driving causing the death of 16-year-old Kimberly O’Connor in Cork one year ago – was sentenced to four years in detention.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that Kimberly O’Connor was an energetic, enthusiastic and idealistic teenager who lost her life when the car which Daniel Wyse was driving crashed into a pillar in Knocknaheeny.

Valerie Haynes, an aunt of Ms O’Connor, has been campaigning for traffic easing measures on Harbour View Road in Cork and has said urgent action needs to be taken.

She said the campaign was stopped due to Covid-19 but they are still knocking on City Hall’s door.

“Something has to be done with that road and something has to be done soon,” Ms Haynes said, speaking to RedFM News.

“As soon as the lockdown goes down we will be pursuing the campaign again because that road is treacherous.”

She added that there is “so much” after happening on that road and it is “just not safe”.

Ms Haynes said: “On a big stretch of road something has to be put in place to slow all traffic down. It’s a major main road.”

She said they are calling for speed bumps to be put in, adding that speeds on the road haven’t slowed down and that “nothing has changed”.

“The road is so full of traffic. It’s a long stretch of road, from the end of Harbour View Road all the way up to Apple, so there is a lot of traffic with trucks and everything coming there.

“But that roundabout, it’s a ghost roundabout. People drive over it. There has to be a proper structure put in place.

“You can put signs up, people aren’t going to abide by the signs. Something has to be put in place to slow traffic down.”