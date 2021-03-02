Three arrested as students party on Limerick streets 'like there was no pandemic at all'

Three people were arrested and 30 fines issued after Garda have broken up a street party in Limerick city which locals said featured "hundreds" of students.

The incident occurred in the Castletroy area of Limerick City, which is heavily populated by students of the University of Limerick.

One local resident told the Irish Examiner that "hundreds" of students began congregating outside from Tuesday afternoon, and that gardaí arrived at the scene shortly after 7.30pm.

Footage shared on social media showed fireworks being discharged on the street and a separate clip showed dozens of people singing and dancing, most without masks.

Gardai confirmed that officers in Henry Street received reports of a street party taking place on Carysfort Avenue, College Court, Castletroy, and that a policing operation was put in place and a significant number of Garda units attended the scene.

"Following continued and orchestrated non-compliance with Public Health Regulations and failing to comply with directions from An Garda Síochána, Gardaí were forced to intervene at approximately 7.15pm," a Garda spokesperson said.

"Three persons were arrested at the scene. Two men (20s) were arrested under the Public Order Legislation and one man (20s) was arrested under Misuse of Drugs Legislation.

"Gardaí have issued approximately 30 Fixed Payment Notices for Breaches of the Health Act, at this time.

"Gardaí have commenced an investigation into identifying the organisers of this event, and as with all breaches of the Public Health Regulations a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions."

One resident said that smaller-scale parties had taken place in the area in recent days, but that these had been confined to people's houses and backyards.

This is just by my home in Casteltroy, Limerick! pic.twitter.com/ftqQEEMzph — Mostafa Darwish (@eldarwish90) March 2, 2021

When gardaí arrived at the scene the resident said of the people who had gathered outside: "They just ran everywhere."

Such gatherings are prohibited under laws aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 and gardaí have the power to hand down fines to people who attend.

A local Cllr, Labour's Elena Secas, tweeted: "Unacceptable behaviour by students in Castletroy this evening. Total lack of respect for the local community who have been trying so hard to stray safe during these difficult times."

One resident, who lives on the estate the “street-party” took place said as the scenes over the past 24 hours were “like there was no pandemic at all.”

“There has been a party going since about 11pm on Monday. It got bigger and was brought on the street at around 5 today. There were 30 to 40 people, all young and very loud, outside the house until the Gardai showed up.”

Students like everyone have suffered a lot with #Covid19. The scenes in Limerick tonight are completely unacceptable & a slap in the face to everyone sacrificing so much. It does a real disservice to all students who abide by the rules day in and out. I have spoken to @UL tonight — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 2, 2021

The resident said that most of the people then took off running, further into the estate, while one individual stayed and argued with gardaí until he was seemingly detained.

“They were standing around in a circle, letting fireworks off. It’s almost as if they want to end up in hospital,” said the resident, who said they all are fed up in the neighbourhood.

“We thought the one upside to the pandemic is we would have some peace and quiet. How wrong we were. It’s not just the students, College Court has become an open-air nightclub for half the city.”

The Interim President of UL, Prof Kerstin Mey, tweeted that the university would take "strong disciplinary measures against any student who has been found to have breached public health guidelines", adding that all students are subject to a code of conduct.

UL will take action with strong disciplinary measures against any student who has been found to have breached public health guidelines.

Students at UL are subject to a Code of Conduct. — Professor Kerstin Mey (@ULPresident) March 2, 2021

Gardaí said they have a close and positive working relationship with the authorities and community in the University of Limerick and will continue to provide high visibility patrols in the vicinity of the UL campus and surrounding residential areas to check compliance to Covid-19 regulations and keep the community safe.