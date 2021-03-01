Gardaí investigating death of wheelchair user in Limerick river

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in a waterway in Co. Limerick this afternoon.
It’s understood the man was traveling on a wheelchair when he and the wheelchair entered the River Arra, in Newcastle West, shortly after midday today.
“Gardai are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of the body of a male shortly after 12pm this afternoon in the River Arra,” said a Garda spokesman.
“The body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place at a later date.
“The results of this will determine the course of the investigation,” gardaí added.