Gardaí investigating death of wheelchair user in Limerick river

The man is said to have entered the River Arra, in Newcastle West, shortly after midday today
The man's body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem. File picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 16:58
David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in a waterway in Co. Limerick this afternoon.

It’s understood the man was traveling on a wheelchair when he and the wheelchair entered the River Arra, in Newcastle West, shortly after midday today.

“Gardai are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of the body of a male shortly after 12pm this afternoon in the River Arra,” said a Garda spokesman.

“The body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place at a later date. 

“The results of this will determine the course of the investigation,” gardaí added.

