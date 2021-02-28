Gardaí break up large gathering in Limerick cemetery

An estimated 200 people gathered in St Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale, Co Limerick
David Raleigh

Gardaí are to prepare files for the director of public prosecutions after they dispersed a large group of people from a cemetery in Limerick.

It is alleged they were celebrating the birthday of a deceased person, in what gardaí described as a “contravention” of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

An estimated 200 people gathered and played loud music from a stereo system, in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Rathkeale, Co Limerick yesterday, bringing tables, chairs, food and refreshments, said an informed source.

There was little or no mask wearing nor social distancing, they said.

Gardaí were alerted to the scene and cleared the group from the graveyard.

“Shortly before 3pm on Sunday, February 28, 2021 Gardaí from Rathkeale attended at a local cemetery where a large group of people had gathered in contravention of current Public Health measures,” a garda spokesman confirmed.

“The organisers of the gathering were identified and those present dispersed peacefully. No arrests were made.” 

The Garda spokesman reminded the public: “The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No 10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force.

“In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent,” he said.

This method of policing, during the pandemic, “has seen gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce”.

“Where gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations a file is prepared for the DPP in each case or a fixed payment notice is issued where appropriate,” they said.

Post-mortems of three Cork brothers complete in suspected murder-suicide

